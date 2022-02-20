Olympic notebook





SKIING

Austria wins team gold

Mikaela Shiffrin and the American mixed ski team missed out on a medal by 0.42 seconds, losing in the bronze matchup in the final Alpine ski event of the Beijing Olympics. The top-ranked Austrians won gold in the Winter Games' second iteration of the mixed team parallel event, holding off Germany in the final. The U.S. primarily used Shiffrin on the slower of the parallel courses, and she lost three of her four heats, including in the bronze matchup against Norway. Teammate River Radamus delivered the win the U.S. needed in the last heat to force a 2-2 tie, but he wasn't fast enough to tilt the tiebreaker -- combined times of the fastest man and woman -- to the Americans' favor. Austria also tied in the final against the Germans, but Stefan Brennsteiner and Katharina Liensberger took their heats in a faster combined time than Lena Duerr and Alexander Schmid. Austria took silver in the event's debut at Pyeongchang four years ago. Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, went 0 for 5 in her bid for an individual medal in Beijing. She only reached the finish line at two individual events, coming in ninth in the super-G and 18th in the downhill.

BOBSLEDDING

American adds to haul

Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States became the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history Saturday by winning the bronze medal in the two-woman bobsled event along with Sylvia Hoffman at the Beijing Games. The bronze was her fifth Olympic medal, one more than American speedskater Shani Davis won in his Olympic career, and marked her fourth consecutive podium finish in the two-woman event. Meyers Taylor's bronze joined her three previous medals in the event -- silvers in Pyeongchang in 2018 and Sochi in 2014, and a bronze from Vancouver in 2010 -- and the silver medal she won in the inaugural monobob competition last week. Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi of Germany took the gold in the two-woman event, with countrywomen Mariama Jamanka and Alexandra Burghardt right behind.





FIGURE SKATING

China wins pairs gold

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong captured the Olympic gold medal that eluded them by a razor-thin margin four years ago, this time winning the pairs figure skating program by nearly as narrow an edge at the Beijing Games. The two-time world champions, buoyed by the support of a carefully selected crowd of Chinese supporters, scored a world-record 239.88 points to edge Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov by 63-hundredths of a point. Sui and Han had to settle for silver in Pyeongchang by 43-hundredths of a point. Tarasova and Morozov were joined on the podium by Russian teammates Anastasia Mishina and Aleskandr Galliamov, the reigning world champions, who scored 237.71 points to earn the bronze medal.

CURLING

Sweden edges Britian

Sweden's Niklas Edin has claimed the only major title missing from a career in which he's established himself as the most decorated skip in curling history. Four years after losing in the Pyeongchang final to American upstart John Shuster, Edin led Sweden to the gold medal on Saturday, beating Britain 5-4 in the first extra-end men's final in Olympic history. With the medal podium already set up, and Canada standing by to collect the bronze it won Friday by ending the Americans' repeat hopes, Edin took advantage of the last-rock advantage in the first tiebreaker end and put his penultimate stone into the center of the target area. When British skip Bruce Mouat failed to knock it out on a ricochet, the Swedes had clinched it. They paused -- it's not polite to celebrate an opponent's miss -- and then let out a yell. Their alternate and coaching staff hurried down to the ice to join the celebration. ... Sweden defeated Switzerland 9-7 to win the bronze medal in women's curling. It was the fifth consecutive Olympic medal for the Swedes. They won gold in 2018, 2010 and 2006 and silver in 2014. Switzerland has not medaled since finishing second at the Turin Games in 2006. Sweden's bid for another gold ended with a loss to Britain in the semifinals.

HOCKEY

Slovakia wins bronze

Slovakia has won its first Olympic hockey medal in the nation's history. Slovakia defeated Sweden 4-0 to win the bronze medal in men's hockey at the Beijing Winter Games. Juraj Slafovsky scored two goals for Slovakia. Slafkovsky at 17 is the youngest player in the tournament and leads all scorers with seven goals. Slovakia is coached by Canada-born Craig Ramsay. Ramsay played 14 NHL seasons and was an assistant in the league for two decades. Finland plays the Russians for gold today.

SPEEDSKATING

Third gold for Schouten

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands has won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, outsprinting Canada's Ivanie Blondin to win the women's mass start. In the final speedskating event of the Winter Games, Schouten established herself as the biggest star at the Ice Ribbon with a furious push to line to beat Blondin by 0.06 seconds. Schouten let out a scream as she crossed the line, adding to her gold medals in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters. In a nifty bookend, she won the first and last speedskating events in Beijing. Blondin settled for the silver, while the bronze went to Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida.

