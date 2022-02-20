100 years ago

Feb. 20, 1922

EL DORADO -- Fire which began in a pool of waste near the Southern Oil Corporations' loading rack this afternoon practically destroyed the loading rack, which has capacity for handling 80 cars at a time, and is one of the most complete racks in the El Dorado district, entailing a loss of approximately $50,000. E.E. Britt, an employee of the Sun Company, who was assisting in fighting the fire, was badly burned about the head and face when the fire flared up. ... He will recover.

50 years ago

Feb. 20, 1972

CONWAY -- Police Chief Ruben Goss said Saturday that he would ask Missouri Pacific Lines officials to install flashing lights and signal bells at 13 railroad crossing in the city limits. ... Three automobiles have collided with freight trains at Conway this month. Seven people have been injured in the collisions. Goss said he would seek a solution to the problem of trains blocking traffic in the downtown area. A train recently blocked a number of crossings for more than an hour, creating a major traffic tie-up, he said.

25 years ago

Feb. 20, 1997

• Sixty-five homes in Little Rock and North Little Rock will get new paint jobs courtesy of more than 1,000 volunteers during "Paint Your Heart Out '97." ... Charles Stewart, chairman of the campaign's steering committee and a vice president at First Commercial Bank, spoke about the event, which will benefit low-income, elderly or disabled people. "This has been described as one of the finest cooperative efforts in the country," Stewart said, adding that during the six-year history of the program, volunteers have painted and made minor repairs to 500 homes in Pulaski County. ... Stewart said the project was a cooperative effort of about 1,000 people and organizations, including the cities of North Little Rock and Little Rock, neighborhood associations, surrounding businesses and volunteers. ... Neighborhood cleanups and minor street repairs are planned in conjunction with the painting.

10 years ago

Feb. 20, 2012

WOOSTER -- The Wooster Environmental Science Club is participating in the national competition Disney's Planet Challenge for the third consecutive year. The club's project is titled "Rings Around the Lake ... BIG Mistake!" The goal of the members is to educate the public about the dangers, for wildlife and boaters, of littering in lakes. Members have focused their work on removing and recycling plastic rings and fishing line around the lakes. Members have held cleanups at four lakes, including Lake Bennett at Woolly Hollow State Park and Beaverfork Lake. Club members want to set up a monofilament fishing-line recycling program at the major lakes in Arkansas, as well as develop a new type of environmentally friendly six-pack rings to replace the plastic ones that hold beverages together. Wooster has won the state competition the past two years.