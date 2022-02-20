Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

FEBRUARY

26 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited state convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

MARCH

5 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Expo Bldg., Sheridan. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

5 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. the Ravington, Bentonville. Brit McKenzie (479) 644-9001 or jritmckenzie@gmail.com

5 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or williamhamill@att.net

10 University of Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Legacy Acres, Conway. Luke Gates (501) 733-8090 or luke.gates08@gmail.com

10 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Wheatley Civic Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

12 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rodeo of the Ozarks, Parson's Bldg. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

APRIL

23 Howard/Pike County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Occasions Event Center, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com