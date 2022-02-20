Passion And Process: Photographer Chuck Davis envisions link between past, future

Chuck Davis is, in essence, a photojournalist. Having grown up in the time of the March on Washington and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, he started school at the University of Texas only to transfer to the University of Missouri at Columbia because of its esteemed School of Journalism. He worked on the student newspaper, joined the National Press Photographers Association, returned to Texas, and became chief photographer at a branch of the Fort Worth Star Telegram.

Chuck Davis:

‘The Wheel’

WHEN — Feb. 26-June 5; hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday & 1-5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE — Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave.

COST — Free

INFO — 784-2787; fsram.org; chuckdavisphoto.come

But it still wasn't enough. A decade later, he enrolled at the University of New Mexico to study the history of photography with Beaumont Newhall.

"As I arrived, Beaumont had only recently left roles at the Museum of Modern Art and the George Eastman House to join the art department set up by Van Deren Coke," Davis remembers. "UNM is a mecca to art photographers just like Mizzou is a magnet for emerging photojournalists.

"In each of these early transitions as a photographer, I was buoyed by big stories and important social issues," he explains. "Yet beyond reporting, the capturing and making of an image also appealed to me -- and especially its uncertainty of outcome.

"Creatively speaking, lightning still strikes when transforming an image into a finished object with interpretation that informs a big story," the Rogers resident says. "Robert Frank, a famous Swiss photographer said, 'When people look at my pictures I want them to feel the way they do when they want to read a line of a poem twice.'"

Davis' current project in progress looks not at news of the day, however, but at how the past continues to shape the future. Called "The Wheel," it honors and observes lands once described as Indian Territory and is being shown Feb. 26-June 5 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. The exhibition is Davis' prize for winning the museum's 2020 juried invitational show, "Exploring Mindscapes: An Artist's Reflection."

Davis answered these questions for What's Up! They have been edited for length and clarity.

Q. At what point and why did you develop an interest in Native American culture and the Trail of Tears?

A. For much of my adult life I've lived upon lands acknowledged as home to native people, especially Navaho, Zuni, Hopi, Apache, Fox, Caddo and Ho-Chunk. Since relocating to the area we now call Arkansas, I was emotionally stirred by our shared history here at the terminus of the Trail of Tears.

With synchronicity in mind, I'm also fascinated that a detachment of Cherokee was moving past the location of my current residence in Rogers during March of 1839, while just two months earlier the Daguerreotype process was being described to the Academy of Sciences in Paris. There is obviously no causal relationship between the events, yet as a photographer, the intersection is unmistakable.

Q. How did you get interested in historic methods of photography? And why did this project call for use of several of those methods?

A. Historically, the wet plate or tintype process is contemporary to the post-removal period. I also worked a lot in 8x10 and 4x5 sheets of film, and in the dry plate process, which is a photosensitive gelatin poured onto the surface of glass. At Hunter's Home I used a dry plate process to help depict the working conditions of one of the most important native photographers, Jennie Ross Cobb, using the same type of 100-year-old, antique camera she did. Jennie bought her dry plates and camera from a Sears and Roebuck catalog, so it made sense to me to try and re-create her process of imaging.

Q. How do images like tintypes inform the viewer in a different way?

A. For most people, tintypes are just so much novelty, yet for me they are a time capsule or teleporter to historic subjects. Our cellphones are remarkable cameras, and presentation on social media may be the most accessible exhibition platform of all time, yet is also so transitory. I hope there will be images from "The Wheel" that have greater permanence and fuel memory -- even understanding. A line of a poem to be read twice.

“Roland Pinault: First Nation” is among works on show at FSRAM. (Courtesy Image/Chuck Davis)



“Sometimes I would obscure a symbol of western expansion with an element of nature; perhaps this is a form of reverse erasure,” Davis says. (Courtesy Image/Chuck Davis)



Chuck Davis



“‘The Wheel,’ the project created for the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, [draws its name] from the lottery wheel in which native lands were auctioned off during the period of removal from southeastern states,” Davis says. “Similarly, a wheel is a metaphor for historical cycles and the generational stories where privilege and power collide with indigenous groups. It is with deep respect in which I attempt to convey a message of reconciliation.” (Courtesy Image/Chuck Davis)

