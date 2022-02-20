Patents awarded to Arkansans

Feb. 15, 2022

Patent 11,247,462 B2. Selective Resistive Sintering -- A New Additive Manufacturing Method. Issued to Wenchao Zhou of Springdale; Austin Van Horn of Little Rock, and Nicholas Holt and Lucas Galvan Marques, both of Fayetteville. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Patent 11,248,242 B2. Control of Conductivity in Anaerobic Fermentation. Issued to Ryan H. Senaratne, Song Liu, and Syrona R. Scott, all of Fayetteville, and Peter Simpson Bell of Dunblane, Great Britain. Filed by Jupeng Bio Lmtd. of Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Patent 11,251,717 B1. Integrated Silicon Carbide Diode Rectifier Circuits. Issued to Matthew Barlow of Springdale and James A. Holmes of Fayetteville.

Patent D943,636 S. Inflator. Issued to Anthony K. Beard of Poyen and Joseph W. Gault of Sheridan. Assigned to Signode Industrial Group LLC of Tampa, Fla.