There are certain writers that you memorize. Not because you have to for Lit class, and not even because you necessarily want to, but because the prose is just irresistible. We are reminded of Lewis Grizzard if you include humor among your favorites genres. Or if your reading is more politically based, the late great Dr. Charles Krauthammer.

Or if you like humor and the political, P.J. O'Rourke.

Oh, what that man could do with the written word. He once wrote that a national political convention was choreographed worse than the Oswald prison transfer. We've been trying to work that into a column for decades.

The first few words of his obituary included the fact that he was a former editor of National Lampoon, and for a certain generation, that'd be enough. (He bemoaned those who disliked his position at National Lampoon as "being Harvarder-than-thou.")

We caught up with him later, when he wrote "Parliament of Whores" in 1991: "The American political system is like a gigantic Mexican Christmas fiesta. Each political party is a huge pinata--a paper-mache donkey, for example. The donkey is filled with full employment, low interest rates, affordable housing, comprehensive medical benefits, a balanced budget, and other goodies. The American voter is blindfolded and given a stick. The voter then swings the stick wildly in every direction, trying to hit a political candidate on the head and knock some sense into the silly bastard."

The man wrote for The Atlantic Monthly, The American Spectator, Rolling Stone and The Weekly Standard. Sometimes he'd put out a compilation album. Such as books like "Age and Guile Beat Youth, Innocence and a Bad Haircut" and "Holidays in Hell." He could write an essay about cars that would have you doubled over. Like many good conservaties, he was once a leftist. And could prove it by pointing to his earlier work.

Once he was mugged by reality, though, he put aside the poetry that didn't rhyme and picked up better political thoughts.

But it didn't matter where you were on the spectrum; P.J. was after you. During the 1988 conventions, which he covered, when George H.W. Bush promised the death penalty for drug dealers, P.J. was overheard saying, "Even if the drugs are good and the prices fair?" Over at the Democratic convention when Ted Kennedy shouted over and again during a speech, "Where was George?" our correspondent wrote: "Dry, sober and home with his wife."

His lead on reviewing Hillary Clinton's 2003 book "Living History":

"If you plan not to read this summer, 'Living History' is just the book. Hillary Clinton's new memoir is more than 100,000 pages long. At least I think it is. There are only 562 page numbers, but you know how those Clintons lie. A mere ream of paper could not contain the padding that has gone into this tome. Hillary--with the help of at least six ghostwriters--nails the goose of a manuscript to the barn floor and force-feeds it with lint."

The rest of us can give book reviews a pass from now on. We'll never do better than that.

Then the man would surprise. He'd bait you in, because, well, he's P.J. O'Rourke, and surely there was a joke coming. Then he'd tell the tale of the mentally diseased friend of a friend who shot and killed his caregiver one morning. Or the moving story that we still can't forget about being somewhere in Europe and watching a parent sit a child on her knee and give the kid a couple of hits of the cigarette. These are memories of great writing that we can't erase.

As we think back on his life, which ended last week at 74, we are reminded of one of the best descriptions of the differences between the two major American political parties, provided by Mr. O'Rourke:

Santa Claus is a Democrat and God is a Republican.

God is old. Or at least middle-aged. Stern. A big believer in rules. He holds us accountable for our actions. And there are strict punishments. "He is politically connected, socially powerful and holds the mortgage on literally everything in the world."

Santa Claus is cute, or at least non-threatening. He loves animals and is cheerful. "He may know who's been naughty and who's been nice, but he never does anything about it." He works hard for charities and is good to the poor.

And P.J. O'Rourke's kicker: "Santa Claus is preferable to God in every way but one: There is no such thing as Santa Claus."

Some of us are going to miss that kind of writing. And thinking.