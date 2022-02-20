Pointers, Badgers nab first team titles

Coming into this weekend's boys state wrestling tournament, Shiloh Christian and Greenwood high schools were defending team titles in their respective 1A-4A and 5A classifications, and favorites to possibly repeat.

But when team results were tallied and announced Saturday night at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Van Buren (5A) and Arkadelphia (1A-4A) emerged with their first-ever state titles.

Van Buren finished with 191 points, enough to edge Lake Hamilton's second-place total of 187.5. The four highest-scoring teams all finished within 3.5 points of each other. In third place, Mountain Home had 185 points, and Greenwood had 182 in fourth.

Of its 13 wrestlers, the Pointers had nine medalists, six of whom posted a top-three finish, including three state champions. Shiloh Summers and Trevor Edelen both took home their second state titles in two years.

Summers claimed the 120-pound title, defeating Jonesboro's Justin Shaw by fall at 1:14, and Edelen won the 132-pound class in sudden victory over Searcy's Alex Pena. Grant King claimed the195-pound class for Van Buren with a win by fall at 7:16 against El Dorado's Dunte Maker.

A year ago, the Pointers finished sixth overall in the 5A team standings, their 138 points well behind Greenwood's 293.

Arkadelphia, which first started a wrestling program in 2015, took the 1A-4A team title after finishing third behind Shiloh Christian and Pulaski Academy in 2021.

The Badgers' 221 points were well ahead of the defending-champion Saints, who finished second with 200 points. Arkadelphia brought 14 wrestlers and 10 of them medaled, and the Badgers posted three individual champions, including two-time winner Ross Womack.

Womack defended his 2021 1A-4A 160-pound title against Shiloh Christian's William Brown, defeating him in a 10-4 decision. Ryan Rogers and Landon Kuhn both grabbed titles as well. Rogers took the 1A-4A 138-pound crown with an 8-7 decision against Shiloh Christian's Dax Widger, and Kuhn grabbed the 195-pound title with a 5-4 decision against Bauxite's Robert Lee.