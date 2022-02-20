Razorbacks beat Illinois State to win series

FAYETTEVILLE — Fourth-ranked Arkansas rebounded from a season-opening loss to win a three-game series against Illinois State on Sunday.

The Razorbacks had three RBI hits with two outs to win 4-2 in front of 10,434 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas (2-1) won the final two games by a combined six runs after falling 3-2 in the opening game Friday.

The Razorbacks took a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning on back-to-back two-out RBI hits by Chris Lanzilli and Brady Slavens. The hits scored Peyton Stovall, who doubled, and Robert Moore, who was intentionally walked.

Illinois State (1-2) pulled within 3-2 on Ryan Cermak’s solo home run to lead off the eighth inning. The Razorbacks scored one in the bottom of the inning when Jalen Battles singled to score Zack Gregory, who led off with a walk.

After sophomore right hander Jaxon Wiggins pitched five innings as a starter, fifth-year right hander Kole Ramage pitched four innings in relief to earn a save for the Razorbacks. Wiggins and Ramage each allowed one run.

Ramage struck out six hitters and Wiggins struck out five.

The Redbirds took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Adrian Flores and Jonathan Sabotnik singled to lead off the inning. Following a balk by Wiggins, Flores scored on a fielder’s choice by Nick Gile.

Arkansas tied the game 1-1 in the fourth when Gregory singled with two outs to score Moore.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Friday against Indiana at the Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas.