Razorbacks power their way to victory over Wichita State

FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 10 University of Arkansas softball team slugged a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and withstood a late rally to defeat Wichita State 7-4 on Saturday in the Razorback Invitational at Bogle Park.

KB Sides got Arkansas (6-2) going early with a leadoff single, then stole second and moved to third on an error. In the next at-bat, redshirt senior Hannah McEwen hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Sides for a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, the Arkansas bats came alive in the third. McEwen was hit by a pitch, Taylor Ellsworth doubled off the center-field wall and Danielle Gibson walked to set up a bases-loaded at-bat for sophomore Hannah Gammill.

On the third pitch of the at-bat, Gammill launched a grand slam into the left-center-field berm. It was her second home run in two days and third of the season, putting Arkansas ahead 5-0.

The Razorbacks would go deep again in the fourth inning.

Gibson continued her stellar early-season play, crushing a two-run shot to right-center field, extending the Razorback lead to 7-0. The redshirt senior from Murrieta, Calif. finished 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Arkansas Coach Courtney Defiel said Gibson and Gammill have been huge in the middle of the Razorbacks' lineup.

"They're just having really great at-bats, and when that happens it's contagious to your teammates," Deifel said. "How those two are seeing the ball and putting at-bats together has been huge.

"We really do have power all throughout the lineup, so I think you're going to see that at some point too, but I am pleased with what those two have been doing."

Jenna Bloom got the start for Arkansas, pitching four innings and striking out seven.

"I thought she threw really well today," Deifel said of Bloom. "I was really pleased with the tone she set on the day. She really had everything working, and was spinning the ball well. I just thought it was a really great outing for Jenna."

Wichita State responded with a big fifth inning against Arkansas reliever Lauren Howell. The Shockers tripled and singled off Howell, bringing four runs across and cutting the Arkansas lead to 7-4.

Mary Haff entered in relief and shut the door on the Shockers, pitching three shutout innings, including striking out the side in the seventh.

"She's huge for us," Deifel said of Haff's efforts. "She's just so steady and it doesn't really matter when we call on her or the situation, she's ready to go, and is just super consistent."

Arkansas will host Illinois and Western Illinois today. First pitch against Illinois is scheduled for 11:15 a.m., followed by Western Illinois at 1:30.

Arkansas 15, Longwood 4

Arkansas erased an early deficit and scored the game's final 13 runs to take down Longwood 15-4 in five innings.

After entering the bottom of the third inning trailing 4-2, the Arkansas onslaught began. The Hogs scored seven in the third, and six in the fourth to claim an 11-run advantage.

Freshman Kacie Hoffman went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs. Cally Kildow also added two hits and two RBIs.

Haff came in relief for the final three innings. She faced 10 batters, striking out four and allowing no runs to earn the win.