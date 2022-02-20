Rogers Heritage claims boys 6A state wrestling title

Rogers Heritage had long wrapped up the Class 6A boys title at the Arkansas High School State Wrestling Championships, but Briar Goodwin finished it with a flourish.

Goodwin knocked off the top seed to claim the 285-pound title and put the finishing touches on the War Eagles' team title at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock on Saturday afternoon.

A junior, Goodwin was the No. 2 seed and became one of three champions for the War Eagles who had 13 of 14 wrestlers medal. Heritage finished with 226 points to easily outdistance second-place Bentonville (193). It also snapped the Tigers' string of five straight Class 6A championships.

Heritage Coach Ronnie Delk was proud of team championship, but he talked specifically about Goodwin, who picked up a 3-1 win over Cabot's Will Bevis.

"That kid, he was the underdog," Delk said. "The kid had beat us twice this season. He just wrestled outstanding. He couldn't have wrestled a better match."

It was a perfect ending for the War Eagles that had some ups and downs. Heritage started Day 2 with a lead, but Bentonville grabbed a 165-154 advantage coming out of the semifinal round.

However, Heritage bounced back with a strong consolation round to regain the lead -- 197-173 over the Tigers heading into the finals.

Junior Ethan McCrary (33-4) got the War Eagles started in the championship round by claiming the title at 106 with a decisive 10-3 victory. Zayne Lewis (41-3) also claimed his second straight title at 120 with a dominant 9-0 win in the finals.

Delk, who is in his second season at Heritage, said his group responded to adversity all season and again on Saturday.

"All year I've challenged 'em and they've stepped up," Delk said. "It didn't matter who we were wrestling or what we were doing. I knew it was gonna be tight like it was, but they stayed the course and did it. ... I knew if we had four in the finals we had a legitimate shot at closing the deal."

It was Heritage's second state title in school history. It won the first sanctioned crown in 2008-09 and finished second in Class 6A in 2015. The War Eagles had just three seniors in the lineup, which leads to a bright future.

"We've got a very young team coming back," Delk said. "Excited. We've got some incoming freshmen that are gonna step right in and take their place."

Delk pointed to junior Chris Incao, a first-year wrestler who finished fourth at 220. He competed Saturday with a broken right hand, wrestling three more matches after being injured on Friday evening.

"I asked him, too, last night, 'What do you want to do?'" Delk said. "He said 'I'm wrestling.' He showed more heart than most kids would in that situation. He did it for his team."

Incao said making the decision to wrestle was without question the right one.

"It's the greatest decision I've ever made to wrestle," Incao said. "It's an amazing sport, and all of us working together to get this done is the best thing that could have happened."