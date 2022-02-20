Sandy Hook school victims’ families focus on firearms ads

HARTFORD, Conn. -- After agreeing to a $73 million lawsuit settlement with gun-maker Remington, the families of nine Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims say they are shifting their focus to ending firearms advertising with themes that exploit young men's insecurities, all in the hopes of preventing more mass shootings.

The families say Remington used those kinds of ads to promote its AR-15-style rifles like the one used to kill 20 young children and six educators inside the Newtown, Conn., school on Dec. 14, 2012.

Remington's marketing strategies are expected to be unveiled when the families' lawyers publicly release thousands of internal company documents obtained during the lawsuit. Lawyers for Remington and its insurers agreed to the disclosure as part of the settlement announced Tuesday.

A lawyer for the families, Joshua Koskoff, said the records are being organized for public consumption, a process expected to take weeks.

The documents include emails between employees, internal company presentations and business projections, Koskoff said. He declined to discuss the contents of the records.

Lawyers for Remington and its insurers did not return messages seeking comment. Remington, based in Madison, N.C., went bankrupt a second time in 2020, and its assets were later sold at auction to several other companies. Two new companies were created, Remington Firearms and Remington Ammunition.

A spokesperson for Remington Ammunition owner Vista Outdoor, based in Anoka, Minn., said the settlement involved the former Remington Outdoor Co., not Vista Outdoor or Remington Ammunition.

At the news conference announcing the settlement, Koskoff showed Remington ads that he said appealed to troubled youths like Adam Lanza, the 20-year-old man who carried out the Sandy Hook shooting.

He and the Sandy Hook families blamed a private equity firm, Cerberus Capital Management, which bought Remington in 2007, for being more concerned about profits than safety in seeking increased rifle sales. A message seeking comment was left for the firm.

Cerberus, as Remington's owner, was responsible for shifting a lot of the company's focus from traditional hunting rifles to AR-15-style rifles and for the resulting marketing campaigns, Koskoff said.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a gun industry group based in Newtown, said the Sandy Hook families never produced evidence that Remington's advertising had any effect on Lanza.

