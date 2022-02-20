School renamed to honor Tubman

CHICAGO -- A Chicago elementary school has unveiled a sign to leave behind the name of a racist and instead honor a woman known for helping Black people escape slavery.

The sign comes about a year after a group of parents pushed for the school -- long named after Swiss American biologist Louis Agassiz -- to change its name to Harriet Tubman Elementary School.

Officials with Chicago Public Schools are letting other schools in the city change their names after the Chicago Sun-Times reported in 2020 that 30 of its schools were named after slaveholders and others were named after racists. The Board of Education could vote on an updated policy for name changes this week, the Sun-Times reported.

The district said the new name is "more inclusive and representative" of its values and that it "is committed to a comprehensive review process to consider new school names when a school is named after individuals who do not represent the values of our students, families, faculty and support staff."

Agassiz was a biologist at Harvard in the 1800s and a proponent of scientific racism who sought to prove Blacks were inferior to other races.

Harriet Tubman Elementary on Chicago's North Side joins a long list of schools around the country to be named after the onetime slave who rescued Black people via the Underground Railroad in the 1800s.

Turkeys in Indiana being euthanized

INDIANAPOLIS -- Avian influenza has been detected in a fourth commercial poultry flock in Indiana, which ranks third nationally in turkey production, state officials said Saturday.

Laboratory testing of a second commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said. The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.

Another possible case was found about 5 miles away in Greene County earlier in the week. Two previous cases were found in adjacent Dubois County.

Officials have begun euthanizing the 15,200 birds at the latest farm to prevent the disease's spread.

The agency said avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the U.S.

The turkey infections are the first confirmation of highly pathogenic bird flu in commercial poultry in the U.S. since 2020, the Agriculture Department said.

Actress Pearlman found dead in LA

LOS ANGELES -- Actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in "General Hospital," "American Housewife" and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Investigators had sought the public's help in finding Pearlman, 43, who was last seen last Sunday, ABC 7 reported.

Her body was found Friday when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The county coroner's office determined the deceased individual was Pearlman, according to the news station.

The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.

Pearlman had roles on the TV version of "The Purge" and "Chicago Justice," according to a biography on her website. She also had extensive experience in theater in Chicago, her hometown.

-- Compiled by Democrat- Gazette staff from wire reports