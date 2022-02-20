She takes her love of Spanish to high school students, retirees

Marcelline Lide Smith spent years teaching Spanish to high school students. For the last 20 years, she has taught conversational Spanish to the retired kind of seniors, through LifeQuest of Arkansas.

"There aren't behavior problems," she says of the more mature students. "Plus everyone in there wants to be there."

She wasn't always convinced that was the case with her high school students, she admits, though she did what she could to ignite their interest.

Smith's interest in languages was spurred initially by her high school Latin teacher.

"The only other language offered at Camden High School at that time was French, and the biology teacher taught French," says Smith, who is preparing to celebrate her 100th birthday on Tuesday. "Everybody took Latin. I took four years."

She learned about Latin American culture at home, as well.

"My mother's father had worked in, I believe, Cuba -- I think he was in some sort of government service," she says. "She missed it down there. She used to tell me stories about it and she would sing songs and she had some memorabilia she had brought back."

Her mother had lived in Kentucky and Tennessee before moving to Arkansas to work as a milliner.

"That's how she met my father in Camden," says Smith, whose upbringing in that small southern town was far from provincial. "My mother was a really independent person. She encouraged me to do things. She didn't try to hold me down and keep me."

Life wasn't exactly idyllic for Smith as she lived through the Depression. She recalls the reaction of her father, who was in the insurance business, in the aftermath of the stock market crash.

"When the banks failed, I was old enough to see what was going on," she says. "I could tell he was frightened. I was about 6 years old at the time and I had never seen him like that."

Her mother found ways to upcycle for the sake of fashion.

"She would sometimes take the dress of an aunt or an adult relative apart and make it in a different pattern for me," she says. "She was really very gifted and was very creative in styling clothes, especially evening gowns."

She started her higher education at a two-year women's college, Christian College in Columbia, Mo., now the co-ed Columbia College.

"One reason I was drawn to it is that I was a swimmer and I wanted to go where there was an indoor pool," she says.

She spent three summers in charge of girls' swimming at a camp in the Texas hill country, on the banks of the Guadalupe River. Her brother, two years older, drove out and picked her up for a trip across the border.

"We were 19 or 20 and there were five of us who drove down to Mexico City or to Monterrey," she says. "We just did the usual touristy things, and it was such a novelty. There were a lot fewer Americans down there at that time. We just did a lot of sightseeing and climbed around on pyramids and went to the Floating Gardens and shopped for bargains."

The trip was timed around the beginning of the draft, she explains.

"My brother and his friends were going on a lark, before they joined the Army," she says. "They weren't going without me. I was sure of that."

Smith began as a junior at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She was asked years later to return to campus to serve as house mother for her sorority, Chi Omega.

"Things had really changed by that time," she laughs.

She took some time out of her career pursuits early on to raise her three sons -- Sam Banks, who died last year, Dwight Banks of Oceanside, Calif., and Bill Banks of Atlanta.

Smith taught high school English and then Spanish, too, first in Shreveport and Bossier City, La., and later in Dumas, and she taught beginning Spanish for a while at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, where she also took a French class.

"Spanish is phonetic and French is not, but I found that there were a lot of similarities and I could find parallels," she says.

She completed a master's degree in Spanish and her scholarship included a month-long immersion experience in Madrid.

She spent several summers in Mexico City, Monterrey and Madrid to improve her conversational skills.

"People like for you to try to speak their language," she says. "Most of them will try to help you. Many of them speak English but they really appreciate if you try. I found that true in France, too."

Smith's friend Don Riggin marvels at her adventurous spirit and vivacity.

"She loves communicating in Spanish and having Spanish meals at her house with all of her friends," he says. "Her friends are just jewels to her. She has friends all over that she loves to go visit."

Riggin and his wife, Dee, helped plan Smith's 100th birthday party.

"I have some great pictures of her dancing at her 90th and 95th birthdays," he says. "She's the life of every party that there is."

