Spark! to offer two small-business entrepreneurial sessions

Central Arkansas economic development officials are doubling down on their support for entrepreneurial efforts in the region. The Spark! accelerator initiative will have two sessions this year for small businesses in the Little Rock metro area.

The Littler Rock Venture Center and Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce are accepting applications for the spring cohort of Spark!, which will begin its 10-week run with two cohorts from April 20-June 29. Spark! will deliver mentorship and publicity support to selected small businesses through a 10-week virtual/in-person hybrid program.

"Over the past three years, Spark! program participants have put in hard work to grow their businesses and strengthen the small business community here in Central Arkansas," said Wayne Miller, executive director of the Venture Center. "Every year, more people put their hands up and say they'd like to join in. We are excited to offer two sessions to serve more entrepreneurs in 2022 and beyond. We are delighted to play a role in their journey by providing mentorship and connections with our co-founders at the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce."

The 2022 Spark! program will accept up to 10 local startups to participate in the boot camp led by the Venture Center, Little Rock chamber officials and local volunteers. Program participants will gain training in critical business skills such as sales, marketing and small business finance.

"Accelerator programs provide critical support to entrepreneurs, and we're fortunate to have the Spark! Accelerator right here in Little Rock," said Jay Chesshir, president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Regional Chamber. "All entrepreneurs who are nurturing ventures -- whether an idea or a business looking to scale -- benefit from guidance, community and connections to resources."

To qualify, applicants must be full-time founders or CEOs of startup companies in any industry and with verifiable revenue between $25,000 and $100,000. Companies need to be in operation for at least one year and no more than five years. Owners also have to be Central Arkansas residents.

Small businesses will gain access to support from mentors through the Venture Center's Ventureship program and the opportunity to win thousands of dollars in seed capital by pitching at Pitch 'N Pint on June 9.

Applications are due by April 1. To sign up or learn more go to venturecenter.co/spark.

Chase is adding to its branch presence with a new location at South University Avenue and West Sixth Street, creating more growth from the national bank that entered the Little Rock market last year and now has four locations in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

"Our company has been serving businesses and credit-card customers in Arkansas for many years," said David Howell, market director for Chase branches in Arkansas. "Starting last summer, Chase added the power of our branches."

A fifth branch is under construction at Chenal Parkway and Kirk Road in west Little Rock and is scheduled to open in May.

Chase is hiring staff locally to support its new branches, including bankers, branch managers, business bankers and financial advisers. Entry-level employees in Chase's Arkansas branches will be paid $18 per hour.

In September, Chase announced a multi-million-dollar equity investment in Southern Bancorp of Arkadelphia to help bolster the Arkansas bank's efforts to support underserved communities in the Delta.

Chase operates more than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center is holding two forums on March 8 for women interested in starting or expanding their own companies.

In conjunction with International Women's Day, the center will host the sessions -- called "accelHERate" -- for female business owners to learn from other women who are experts in research, innovation and business practices.

Each forum will share lessons learned and advice for budding entrepreneurs. Topics will include management and growth strategies, startup mistakes and how to avoid them, key skills for entrepreneurial success and research commercialization strategies. A question-and-answer period will follow.

Each 90-minute session will begin at noon and 2 p.m. There is no cost to participate. For more information or to register, go to asbtdc.org/asbtdc-events.

Two Arkansas organizations are partnering to help businesses improve supply-chain challenges by enhancing their reshoring and near-shoring strategies.

The 90-minute course is geared for businesses with import/export operations. The program also will highlight how reshoring some supply chain operations can reduce risks significantly and offer tips to reduce long lead times and the need for large amounts of on-hand inventory.

The program begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday. More information is available at arkansasedc.com. It is sponsored by Arkansas Manufacturing Solutions and the Arkansas District Export Council.

