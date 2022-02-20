States flush with cash look at inflation relief

Soaring inflation in the U.S. is accelerating calls from governors and other state leaders to provide immediate tax relief for cash-strapped residents paying more for everyday items like gasoline, milk and electricity.

The governors of Maine and Kentucky last week joined leaders in several states -- including Illinois, California, Massachusetts, Florida, Alabama, Washington and Missouri -- in considering offering quick, temporary inflation relief to taxpayers.

The consumer price index -- which measures what Americans pay for goods and services -- reached a 40-year high last month, soaring 7.5% because of consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

The bipartisan proposals by state leaders over the past few weeks come as Democrats in Washington are working on legislation to address rising costs ahead of midterm elections.

Leaders in states flush with cash because of higher-than-expected tax revenue, a soaring stock market and millions in unspent federal pandemic aid have been inclined to move to return surpluses to taxpayers.

"2022 is shaping up to be the year of bipartisan tax relief," said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects for the Tax Foundation. "Across the board, we're seeing lawmakers trying to find ways to reduce tax burdens."

MAKING ENDS MEET

State lawmakers' tax relief wish lists run the gamut from food store purchases to property taxes to vehicle sales. While the adjustments are not uniform, all of the proposals are moving in the same direction, tax policy experts say.

Alabama lawmakers Thursday approved a bill that would allow families to avoid paying state income taxes on monthly child tax credit payments they receive under President Joe Biden's economic relief package.

A day earlier, Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order halting an increase in vehicle property taxes that have climbed substantially because of skyrocketing car values. He also endorsed a plan by the state Legislature to temporarily cut the state's sales tax by 1% for one year starting July 1 to help families pay higher prices, which are expected to continue rising through 2023.

"A booming economy and the best state budget in 25 years means we can do more to help our working families and small businesses buy and sell the essential goods and services that are costing more and that are simply priced too high," Beshear said.

Higher costs for consumers have effectively wiped out pandemic-related pay raises.

In Maine on Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills proposed sending half of the state's $411 million surplus back to residents as one-time $500 checks.

Her supplemental budget plan also calls for two more relief measures: a $1,000 refundable tax credit to roughly 100,000 low- and middle-income property owners and renters; and expanding the state's Earned Income Tax Credit to families earning less than $57,414 annually.

SALES TAX RELIEF

States' tax revenue has increased by 26.3% since April 2021, according to the Tax Policy Center, as personal income taxes and corporate income taxes rose. Also, consumers aided with federal stimulus money spent more, helping to bolster states' sales tax revenue.

In New York and Connecticut, Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation to either temporarily exempt or reduce their states' sales tax rate.

Deputy Minority Leader Steve Hawley, a Republican in the New York State Assembly, proposed giving relief to New Yorkers by exempting a 4% sales tax on gasoline, personal care products, housekeeping supplies and ready-to-eat foods for two years.

"The windfall of additional state sales tax revenue from inflated prices of goods should not be compounded on the backs of New York consumers," the bill's authors wrote. "New York State has significant revenues to account for the loss of sales tax revenue from the suspension provided in this bill."

In Connecticut, Republican lawmakers called for part of the state's surplus to be returned to taxpayers by reducing the general sales tax from 6.35% to 5.99% and eliminating a 1% surcharge on prepared foods, including restaurant meals.

RISING FOOD COSTS

There are 13 states that tax groceries -- and now, Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi and Virginia are among several considering phasing out the levy applied on food purchases entirely or at least temporarily.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt proposed eliminating the state's 4.5% sales tax, which would save residents more than $250 million, according to a study commissioned last year by House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, a Democrat.

Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, as part of his $25 billion state budget, wants to give residents a $160 million grocery tax credit to help cover rising food costs. The majority of the tax rebate, he said, would go to households earning less than $100,000 per year.

In the Midwest, Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is running for reelection this year, offered inflation relief as part of his budget plan, seeking to spare consumers nearly $1 billion in taxes for the coming year on groceries, gasoline and property.

"The higher cost of even basic necessities is making it harder to make ends meet," Pritzker said earlier this month during an address at the state Capitol building in Springfield. "Government ought to do more to ease the pain and put more money in the pockets of hardworking Illinoisans."

Analysts say proposed tax relief efforts, like Pritzker's, are just short-term.

"These proposals are too small and too localized to deal with the fundamental problem of inflation," said David Merriman, a professor at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

AT THE PUMPS

State relief efforts come as Democrats in Washington proposed bills in the Senate (S. 3609) and House this month to temporarily suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gasoline tax until next Jan. 1. Some Senate Republicans have called it a "gimmick," but the White House said it's keeping all options on the table.

The proposal drew swift opposition from transportation and construction groups that say it would hurt the already strained Highway Trust Fund, which is supported by the gasoline tax and funds federal highway and transit programs.

"These short-sighted solutions will increase debt financing by billions and bring greater uncertainty to the solvency of the surface transportation system," said Michael Johnson, president of the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association.

Some opponents, including the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure -- U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore. -- also argue that energy companies will pocket the savings instead of lowering prices.

California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to delay an increase in the state gasoline tax, calling it a "modest $523 million gas tax holiday." He has received pushback from Democratic state legislators concerned about its impact on the economy.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to provide $1 billion in relief to suspend the state's gas tax for millions of Floridians for five months, which is estimated to save the average family $200. The state's House Ways and Means Committee advanced a tax package Thursday that would establish temporary sales tax holidays, but doesn't include DeSantis' proposal to suspend the state's gas tax.

Rhode Island is hoping to use its budget surpluses of $600 million to eliminate the state's gas tax altogether this year.

"Our state budget is benefiting from inflation as the gas tax brings in new, unexpected revenue," Rhode Island Republican Minority Whip Jessica de la Cruz said. "Meanwhile, the people of Rhode Island are struggling to balance their budgets with no relief in sight."