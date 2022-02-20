Texan’s return helps lift UAPB

Zaay Green was so happy to have fellow Texan Joyce Kennerson back in the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball lineup, she picked her up and hugged her after Saturday’s win.

“I’ve been waiting for her to come back,” Green said. “She knows that.” Kennerson hadn’t played since Jan. 29 with an injured finger on her non-shooting hand, but the Texas native and one-time national scoring leader came back strong with 15 points while Green went for 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 66-61 win over Prairie View A&M University at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

“It feels good to be back,” said Kennerson, from Port Arthur. “There was a lot of excitement. They made sure that I was back in my comfort zone.” Green, the former Texas A&M University star from Duncanville, has scored 20 or more points in her last five games. She shot 8 for 14 from the floor and made all 8 of her free throws.

UAPB (11-13, 7-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which moved up one spot to seventh place, erased a 39-32 halftime deficit and outscored Prairie View in the paint (30-18), second-chance points (12-7), fast-break points (10-2) and on the bench (25-17). The Panthers also committed 15 turnovers in comparison to the Lady Lions’ 7.

“I think it was an overall collective team effort, defensively,” Lady Lions Coach Dawn Thornton said. “That’s what we talked about at halftime. We gave up too many points in the first 20 minutes. The goal was to try to keep Prairie View under 60 points.” A 22-10 fourth quarter helped the Lady Lions — who made 6 of 11 shots in the period — hold the Panthers at bay. Prairie View’s shooting faded down the stretch, making only 8 of 26 second-half shots and finishing 23 for 55 (41.8%) for the game.

“The last 10 minutes: It was very crucial,” Green said. “We had to make sure we were locked in the last 10 minutes, to make sure we were going to lock down defenders.” Diana Rosenthal scored 13 points and Kennedy Paul had 11 points for Prairie View (11-14, 8-6), which is in sixth place. The top eight teams qualify for the SWAC tournament, and each team has four games remaining.

BROWN STILL MISSING

UA P B p o s t K h ad i - jah Brown hasn’t played since an apparent knee injury against Alcorn State University on Feb. 5. She has missed the last four games.

OTHER STATS

UAPB shot 23 for 59 from the floor (39%), but struggled to hit from outside the arc (5 for 20). The Lady Lions made 15 of 23 free throws.

Prairie View went 10 for 23 from the arc and made only 5 of 9 free throws.

NEXT UP

UAPB and Kennerson will face her old team, Texas Southern University, at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Clemmons Arena. UAPB won the first meeting 86-82 in Houston on Jan. 8.



