The new Saline County

Saline County was a far different place when I would visit my grandparents' home at 111 Olive St. in Benton as a boy.

In 1960, the county had 28,956 residents. By 1970, there were 36,107 people living there.

It was largely a rural county. We went to Lake Norrell, Benton's city water supply lake, making stops at country stores at Congo or Avilla to pick up supplies. On the way home, I usually asked my grandparents to stop at the dairy bar in Salem for ice cream.

Back in Benton, it was easy to hear the whistle at the Owosso Manufacturing Co.'s furniture plant. That whistle marked the start and end of each workday.

Bauxite mining and aluminum production were important. The United Steelworkers union was a powerful force with so many Alcoa and Reynolds Metals employees in the county. All the officeholders were Democrats.

When Arkansans think of Saline County these days, they probably think of the many restaurants and automobile dealerships along the Interstate 30 corridor (and the construction headaches). White flight out of Little Rock changed the county as population soared to 53,156 in 1980, 64,183 in 1990, 83,529 in 2000, and 107,188 in 2010. During the next 10 years, Saline County grew another 15.2 percent to 123,416 residents in 2020.

The union doesn't hold much sway these days in one of the state's most solidly Republican counties. Most residents weren't born here and couldn't tell you how important bauxite mining once was. No factory whistles can be heard in Benton. Many of the forests and pastures we drove by on the way to the lake 50 years ago have been replaced by housing subdivisions.

But with the population explosion has come the need for people with certain job skills to serve all those residents. And companies that wish to locate in the county will have their own workforce needs.

That's why county business and civic leaders decided to do something about it. It's called the Saline County Career Technical Campus, and it represents the future of this now urban county.

Scott Kuttenkuler, who directs the facility, was vice president of student affairs at Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff when someone told him last year that he should apply for a job in Saline County.

"I came over to take a look at the construction," he says of the center, which is visible from Interstate 30 just west of Benton. "I had never seen anything quite like it. By Feb. 2, I had turned in my resignation in Pine Bluff. By March 1, I was working here."

The main building, constructed at a cost of $28 million, opened to students Aug. 16, though equipment was still coming in. The total project cost was $43 million. Construction began in January 2020.

Six public school districts are partners in the initiative. Arkansas State University Three Rivers at Malvern is in charge of the curriculum. Welding, construction technology, automotive technology, medical professions, industrial technology, computer networking, cybersecurity and HVAC work are among the areas of emphasis.

Saline County owns the property and the facility. Funding came from a bond issue approved by Saline County voters in 2018. The campaign motto was "Train Saline, Stay Saline."

A decade ago, a planning process known as Saline 2020 attempted to determine how the county should look in future decades. Lamont Cornwell, executive director of the Saline County Economic Development Corp., told those involved in the process to focus on what could be achieved rather than just producing a wish list.

"Lamont told them to pick one big thing that they thought they could accomplish and then go out and do it," Kuttenkuler says as we tour the center. "They visited a similar facility in Frisco, Texas, and liked what they saw."

"It was truly a partnership," Cornwell told The Saline Courier. "It was a partnership between Saline County, six school districts, ASU Three Rivers, the business community, the Saline County Economic Development Corp. and the students. We wouldn't be where we are today if any part of that partnership had fallen away."

There were 449 students during the first semester. High school students come in three groups of two hours each. The career center finishes its classes at 2:30 p.m. each day. That means that ASU Three Rivers will soon be able to use the facility to offer college courses late in the afternoon and in the evening.

"The building is big enough to handle 750 students at one time," Kuttenkuler says. "It wasn't built for this year. It was built for 10 years from now. Our plan is to double the number of students we serve by the third year."

Inspirational quotes are painted throughout the facility. The first one I see on the building's outside is from the late Steve Jobs: "The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do."

"The quotes are from people who didn't have traditional four-year college degrees," Kuttenkuler says.

Cornwell hired Stantec, an international consulting company, to spend 18 months coming up with a plan for the center. The location was selected because it's easily accessible from the interstate and had an owner willing to sell land below market value. Cornwell said the people with whom he visited in Frisco convinced him that such centers reduce high school dropout rates and increase college attendance.

The beauty of the partnership with the ASU System is that students can later go down Interstate 30 for a two-year degree at ASU Three Rivers in Malvern or a four-year degree at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. Henderson is now part of the ASU System.

Shane Broadway is a Saline County native and former speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives who now works for the ASU System. Two decades ago, Broadway secured $1 million to renovate a building at a former Reynolds facility for career and technical education.

"We started with three programs, and they filled up quickly," he says. "We were out of space in a couple of years."

Space shouldn't be a problem now. Out of 27 acres purchased, 22 were developed with five acres left for future expansion. With continued student growth, the Benton School District is expected to build facilities on an adjacent 80-acre tract. There are 988 parking spaces and a one-mile walking trail. The building covers 134,159 square feet on four levels with 18 classroom/lab suites, eight general education classrooms, 26 offices, two employee lounges, 20 restrooms and a 400-seat auditorium.

The building itself is a learning tool. Pipes and electrical conduits are exposed and color coded so students can study them. The boiler and chiller are exposed, as is the electrical room and data center.

Kuttenkuler and I are joined on the tour by Steve Rook, chancellor at ASU Three Rivers. When Rook got to the school--created by the Legislature in 1969 as Ouachita Vocational Technical School--he knew there needed to be more of a presence in booming Saline County. The school was created to serve Clark, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring and Saline counties, but there never had been an emphasis on Saline County.

What's now ASU Three Rivers initially held classes in the Wilson High School building, which had served Black students prior to desegregation in Malvern. In 1985, the Arkansas Board of Education designated OVTS a vocation center to provide career-oriented training to students from 11 high schools.

OVTS became Ouachita Technical College in 1991 and began working with HSU to offer classes. Henderson developed a curriculum and provided faculty for courses that allowed OTC students to earn college-level credits. The name of the Malvern school was changed to College of the Ouachitas in July 2011, then changed again after a merger agreement with the ASU System in February 2019.

Now, under the ASU System banner, Saline County students, a two-year college at Malvern, and a four-year university at Arkadelphia are working together again. That can only be positive for this part of the state.

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.