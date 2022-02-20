Tripping the light fantastic





Fingers were snapping and toes were tapping as dancers once again tried to swing, tap and cha-cha their way into the hearts of the audience and judges at Dancing Into Dreamland on Feb. 12 at the historic Dreamland Ballroom.





Before the competition, there was a dance exhibition featuring the cha-cha by Ann Ballard Bryan and Mark Short and the Argentine tango by Louie Bianco and Melissa Napier.

Winners of the Judges Choice award were Dr. Aurshi Devgan and Dr. Kurt Messer for a Latin fusion dance and winners of the People's Choice award were Erin Sander, Josh Pullen, Eli Mask and Meredith Hammontree for a foxtrot mix.

Other teams competing were Ron Crow and Viki Payne; Haighlee Dorris, Meghan Dorris, Sophia Janis and Alex Miller; Loni Bean and Stefano Santamaria; Byrdie Byrd and Tre Wentling; and Delores Sims and Casey Barker.

Judging the dancing were David Miller, Brian Earles and Amy Kelley Bell. Emcees were Marine Glisovic and Poolboy.

Money raised at the event benefits Friends of Dreamland Ballroom, a nonprofit formed to preserve the historic third-floor ballroom in Taborian Hall.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









Gallery: Dancing into Dreamland







