UAPB senior sets pentathlon records

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff senior Safiya John set personal, conference and school records Thursday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference indoor pentathlon in Birmingham, Ala.

John scored 3,981 points in earning the first of three gold medals in the conference championship meet. On Friday, she won the triple jump at 12.36 meters and the 60-meter hurdles in a SWAC record 8.41 seconds.

In the pentathlon, John won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.56 seconds, the high jump at 1.67 meters, the shot put at 10.69 meters, the long jump at 5.96 meters and the 800 meters at 2:25.75.

John called it a team effort in winning the pentathlon. Teammate Jaylyn Hampton came in fourth.

On Friday, John added silver medals in the long jump (5.92 meters) and high jump (1.67 meters).

UAPB earned two more golds Friday in men's competition. Deandre Fyffe threw 15.03 meters to take the shot put title, and Caleb Snowden reached 2.10 meters in the high jump for the win.

The UAPB men's team scored 63 points for third place. The women's team scored 71 points for fifth.

Also for UAPB at the SWAC championships:

• Che Rochford took bronze in the men's heptathlon.

• The distance medley relay team of Genesis Joseph, Ryan Longmire, Tarik Xavier and Rio Williams won bronze.

• And Joelle Stewart took bronze in the women's weight throw.

BASEBALL

New Orleans 9, UAPB 3 (Friday)

At the MLB Andre Dawson Classic, host University of New Orleans hammered UAPB for 13 hits in a season-opening victory.

Andrew Duran (0-1) allowed 6 earned runs on 8 hits in 5 innings, but struck out 6 Privateers. Brandon Little worked 2 innings and Jacob Ehling covered the eighth.

Dylan Jutze went 2 for 3 and drove in 2 runs for UAPB. The Golden Lions finished with 7 hits.

Prairie View 15, UAPB 7 (Saturday)

At the Andre Dawson Classic, Prairie View A&M University's offense exploded for 11 runs in the last 3 innings to send the Lions to a 0-2 start to the season.

Prairie View (1-1) scored 4 runs on a seventh-inning Jordon Ginn single and error at center field. The Panthers scored 4 more in the eighth on a single and two doubles with an error at right field, and Paul Castro two-run triple and sacrifice fly closed the winning surge from 7-4 down.

Andre Greene and Aidan Martinez each lined 3 hits for UAPB, while Jutze hit 2. Braelin Hence and Martinez each doubled.

Damon Elarton scattered 4 earned runs and 6 hits over 6 innings and struck out 6. Trenton Ferguson (0-1) allowed 4 earned runs on 2 hits in the pivotal seventh, and Mike Gerwitz and Wesley Guy each threw an inning.

UAPB will end its run in New Orleans today against Grambling State University. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.