Ukraine tense as world eyes kept on Putin





MOSCOW -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

"I don't know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting," Zelenskyy said at the Munich Security Conference, where he also met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris opened her meeting with Zelenskyy by saying the world was at "a decisive moment in history."

The vice president vowed that the U.S. was committed to Ukraine's sovereignty. She also used an address at the conference to reiterate the Biden administration's promise to hit Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it invades Ukraine again.

"Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant and unprecedented economic costs," Harris said.

Harris made the case to a largely European audience that the West has "strength through unity" and that an invasion would likely lead to an even bigger NATO presence on Russia's doorstep.

Later, at the start of the meeting with Ukraine's leader, Harris told Zelenskyy, "Any threat to your country we take seriously."

He responded: "We clearly understand what is going on. This is our land. We want peace."

He said he needs Western allies to take "specific steps," alluding to Ukraine's requests for even more military and economic assistance. Zelenskyy also noted that with Russian troops at his country's borders, Ukraine's army is in fact "defending all of Europe."

Zelenskyy, who flew to Munich for a few hours despite U.S. concerns that he not leave the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, pressed Western leaders to take stronger action now.

"What are you waiting for?" he asked. "We don't need your sanctions after" the economy collapses and "parts of our country will be occupied."









He made clear that Ukraine would continue to seek membership in NATO and blamed the West for not being honest about whether it really would welcome Ukraine into the alliance.





"We are told the doors are open," he said. "But so far, the strangers are not allowed. If not all members are willing to see us, or all members do not want to see us there, be honest about it. Open doors are good, but we need open answers."

Harris remarked about the perilousness of the moment in her address at the conference, noting that "not since the end of the Cold War has this forum convened under such dire circumstances."





"Today, as we are all well aware, the foundation of European security is under direct threat in Ukraine," she said.

Zelenskyy said Russia could pick the location for the talks.

"Ukraine will continue to follow only the diplomatic path for the sake of a peaceful settlement," he said.

There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.

Zelenskyy spoke hours after separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday while Western leaders made increasingly dire warnings that a Russian invasion of its neighbor appeared imminent.

EXITS ORDERED

Meanwhile, Germany and Austria told their citizens to leave Ukraine. German air carrier Lufthansa canceled flights to the capital, Kyiv, and to Odessa, a Black Sea port that could be a target in an invasion.

There were also signs of what U.S. officials described as possible precursors to a pretext for a Russian invasion. Leaders of Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine issued a call Saturday for all men in the territory they control to register to fight.

The separatists, viewed by the West as Russian proxies, called Friday for 700,000 women and children to evacuate the region, claiming that Ukrainian government forces were planning a large-scale attack.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Russian claims of a "genocide" being committed by forces in Kyiv in the eastern Donbas region, calling them "really ridiculous, to be very clear on that."

A Russian move into Ukraine would be a "grave mistake" that would prompt immediate and heavy "political, economic and strategic" consequences, Scholz said at the Munich Security Conference. "Nothing justifies the deployment of well over 100,000 Russian soldiers around Ukraine. No country should be another's backyard."

Similar warnings were uttered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She promised a package of financial and economic sanctions against Moscow in case of any aggression, which "may cost Russia a prosperous future."

Even Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a comment distancing from Russia, said the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of every country should be safeguarded. "Ukraine is no exception," he said in a virtual appearance at the Munich conference. But he also urged the United States to stop making "hyperbolic warnings" about Russian intentions.

NATO's liaison office in Kyiv said it was relocating staff members to Brussels and to the western Ukraine city of Lviv.

Meanwhile, top Ukrainian military officials came under a shelling attack Saturday during a tour of the front of the nearly eight-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The officials fled to a bomb shelter before hustling from the area, according to an Associated Press journalist who was on the tour.

VIOLENCE SPIKE

Violence in eastern Ukraine has spiked in recent days as Ukraine and the two eastern regions held by the rebels each accused the other of escalation. Russia on Saturday said at least two shells fired from a government-held part of eastern Ukraine landed across the border, but Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed that claim as "a fake statement."

Sporadic violence has broken out for years along the line separating Ukrainian forces from the Russia-backed rebels, but the recent shelling and bombing spike has raised fear that it could set off a full-scale war.

The United States and many European countries have alleged for months that Russia, which has moved about 150,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, is trying to create pretexts to invade.

"They are uncoiling and are now poised to strike," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said of Russian forces Saturday during a visit to Lithuania.

Earlier Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russia separatist government in Ukraine's Donetsk region, cited an "immediate threat of aggression" from Ukrainian forces in his announcement. Ukrainian officials vehemently denied having plans to take rebel-controlled areas by force.

"I appeal to all the men in the republic who can hold weapons to defend their families, their children, wives, mothers," Pushilin said. "Together we will achieve the coveted victory that we all need."

A similar statement followed from his counterpart in the Luhansk region. On Friday, the rebels began evacuating civilians to Russia with an announcement that appeared to be part of their and Moscow's efforts to paint Ukraine as an aggressor.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the evacuation orders could be a tactic to provide the spark for a broader attack.

"To say it very clearly, Ukraine did not give any grounds for the evacuation that was ordered yesterday," she said. "Those are the facts on the ground. We must not allow supposed reasons for war to be constructed out of hot air."

Russian tests of three ballistic and cruise missiles were designed to make a media impact, experts say. Putin watched the display from a Kremlin command center, accompanied by President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, whose government has suppressed dissent after a contested election and is considering letting Russia base some of its nuclear arsenal on its territory.

The test was technologically unremarkable, with videos issued by Moscow showing a fighter jet releasing a cruise missile from the air, a mobile-launch vehicle shooting off an intercontinental ballistic missile and a hypersonic sea-launched missile.

While the weapons demonstrated Saturday have been shown before, two of the three were designed to evade U.S. missile defenses. The Kremlin said the test was designed to show off Russia's "triad" -- launches from the ground, air and sea -- which mirrors the array of weapons in the U.S. arsenal.

Notably, the planned military exercise involves the Crimea-based Black Sea Fleet. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula after seizing it from Ukraine in 2014.

Underscoring the West's concerns of an imminent invasion, a U.S. defense official said 40% to 50% of the ground forces deployed in the vicinity of the Ukrainian border have moved into attack positions closer to the border.

The shift has been underway for about a week, other officials have said, and does not necessarily mean Putin has decided to begin an invasion. The defense official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal U.S. military assessments.

The official also said the number of Russian ground units known as battalion tactical groups in the border area had grown to as many as 125, up from 83 two weeks ago. Each group has 750 to 1,000 soldiers.

Lines of communication between Moscow and the West remain open: the American and Russian defense chiefs spoke Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron scheduled a phone call with Putin for today. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to meet this week.

Immediate worries focused on eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting the pro-Russia rebels since 2014 in a conflict that has killed some 14,000 people. Violations of a 2015 cease-fire agreement, including shelling and shooting along the line of contact, have been common.

Adding to the tensions, two explosions shook the rebel-controlled city of Luhansk early Saturday. No injuries were reported.

Ukraine's military said two of its soldiers died in firing from the rebel side Saturday.

By Saturday morning, the separatists in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which form Ukraine's industrial heartland known as the Donbas, said thousands of residents of the rebel-controlled areas had been evacuated to Russia.

Russia has issued about 700,000 passports to residents of the rebel-held territories. Claims that Russian citizens are being endangered might be used as justification for military action, experts say.

Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk rebel government, alleged in a video statement that Ukraine was going to order an imminent offensive in the area.

Metadata from two videos posted by the separatists announcing the evacuation show that the files were created two days ago, the AP confirmed. U.S. authorities have alleged that the Kremlin's effort to come up with an invasion pretext could include staged, prerecorded videos.

Authorities in Russia's Rostov region, which borders eastern Ukraine, declared a state of emergency because of the influx of evacuees. Media reports Saturday described chaos at some of the camps assigned to accommodate the people from eastern Ukraine. The reports said there were long lines of buses and hundreds of people waiting in the cold for hours on end to be housed without access to food or bathroom facilities.

Putin ordered the Russian government to offer about $130 to each evacuee, an amount equivalent to about half of an average monthly salary in eastern Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Heintz, Dasha Litvinova, Lori Hinnant, Geir Moulson, Aamer Madhani, Robert Burns, Liudas Dapkus and Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press; and by Steven Erlanger of The New York Times.









