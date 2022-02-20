Virginia’s new AG ends state’s ERA campaign

Virginia's new Republican Attorney General ended a legal campaign to get the federal government to recognize the state's ratification of the landmark Equal Rights Amendment, the long-running effort to enshrine women's equality in the Constitution.

Attorney General Jason Miyares withdrew Friday from an appeal seeking to compel the U.S. archivist to certify that Virginia, Illinois and Nevada -- the final three states needed for the amendment's approval -- had properly certified it.

Victoria LaCivita, communications director for Miyares, said in a statement the attorney general's move was not about the merits of the amendment, adding Miyares's Democratic predecessor, Mark Herring, who pushed the lawsuit, was on shaky legal ground.

"Considering that a Democrat appointed judge, and the Biden administration all concluded that the deadline to ratify the ERA passed decades ago, Virginia will no longer participate in the ERA lawsuit with Illinois and Nevada," LaCivita said. "Any further participation in this lawsuit would undermine the U.S. Constitution and its amendment process."

Virginia became the 38th and final state needed for the passage of the amendment when it ratified the amendment in 2020 in a bipartisan vote, but it came decades after a 1982 deadline set by Congress for the necessary three-quarters of states to approve a constitutional amendment.

The amendment was first proposed in 1923, but it wasn't initially passed by Congress until 1972 when it enjoyed broad bipartisan support. The effort has advanced in fits and starts since then among the states.

The U.S. archivist, who is responsible for certifying constitutional amendments, cited the opinion in declining to recognize Virginia's ratification.

Virginia, along with Illinois and Nevada, states that had also passed the amendment in recent years, soon sued the U.S. archivist in federal court in D.C. to force him to recognize its passage, arguing the Constitution places no deadlines on approving constitutional amendments.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras called the state's efforts to pass the ERA "laudable," but said it missed the 1982 deadline and dismissed the lawsuit. Illinois and Nevada will continue with appealing the ruling to the D.C. Court of Appeals.

In January, the Biden administration's Office of Legal Counsel found the deadline had passed for ERA ratification.

Virginia Democrats attacked Miyares's decision.

Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, who became the first female speaker of Virginia's House of Delegates when Democrats took control of the chamber two years ago, said it was in keeping with recent moves by the state's new Republican leadership.

"Governor Youngkin and Virginia Republicans are once again trying to subvert the will of the legislature and the people of Virginia by opposing the ERA, restoration of rights for returning citizens, and the removal of outdated anti-marriage language in our constitution," Filler-Corn said. "Their focus on radical right-wing social policy over good governance threatens our reputation as an open and welcoming state for business."

Conservative groups lauded Miyares, saying the ERA would do the opposite of what it set out to accomplish.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a legal advocacy group that pushes for "religious freedom," said in a statement that the ERA was unnecessary because the constitution already grants equal rights to men and women.