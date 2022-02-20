When a lie supersedes the truth

Politicians can be remarkably skilled at deflecting direct questions asked by pushy journalists. Yet, as experienced and crafty as they are in wielding this devious skill, they've got nothing on relatives.

Family members can be superb not only at flat-out lying, but at downplaying, redirecting, and responding to questions they don't want to answer with other questions that catch the interrogator off-guard and send him down a rabbit hole from where there's no logical escape.

And it doesn't help if the interrogator is a trained journalist who supposedly knows how to deal with such situations. When it comes to family, all bets are off.

This became clear to me as a young teenager when my older brother, recently married and a new parent, got $3,000 from our dad to replace the ancient windows in a newly purchased (and ancient) house in which he lived with his wife and toddler.

The next day, Brother pulled into Dad's driveway in an almost equally ancient Corvette that displayed signs and sounds of disrepair. The new house doesn't have a garage for it, he said; can I keep it in yours? Dad, taken by surprise, asked where the money came from for the car (Corvettes were and remain a source of desire in my family).

Brother said he borrowed the money from a friend and would pay it back when he restored the 'vette and sold it. The ancient house's windows were never replaced. Dad never brought it up again. I did, but was adeptly reflected to another topic. To this day, I remain puzzled.

A brother-in-law recently told his wife's mother that the new Ford Bronco he ordered was going to have payments of merely $5 per month more than his previous car, an unassuming three-year-old Ford Escape. She thought that was terrific, until another relative sneakily looked up the average cost of a standard-equipped new four-door Ford Bronco: $34,500. A new Ford Escape: $26,010.

Five dollars' difference in payment? Unless Brother-in-Law laid down a pile of cash at the front end (unlikely), there's no way. Reaction of wife's mother: a rueful smile and small shake of her head.

Another relative, who knows a thing or two about boating, wrote a 800-word piece for a specialized small-circulation boating magazine. He proudly announced he was paid $5,000 for his work. Being journalists who know about the structure of freelancing remuneration, we are aware that even prestigious and well-read publications don't pay anywhere near that amount for such contributions. Did I get all smart-alecky and push back? Nah, didn't see the point. He couldn't back off without losing face, and losing face is not in his wheelhouse.

We know why politicians lie and dodge. It's not quite as clear why families do. From website PsychCentral.com:

There are many reasons why we tell lies, according to PsychCentral.com: to escape an uncomfortable situation, to disguise shame or guilt, to spare someone's feelings, or to hide or mislead.

Generational lies can be particularly distressing for family members, experts say, as the lie may have been told and maintained over several generations, making it hard to trust other family members and get to the truth.

All liars have one thing in common, report Internet sources: They make a conscious choice to provide misleading information. Telling a lie is not the worst part; it is maintenance of the lie--telling another lie to support the first--and convincing others that the lie is the truth.

By telling lie after lie, we eventually build a false version of reality.

Harmful family legacies display a pattern of hurtful, damaging behaviors passed from one generation to the next through a process called modeling, psychologists say. When adults or caregivers repeatedly interact with children in an unhealthy way, they are imprinting this behavior on the younger set, who often mimic the behaviors in their adult relationships.

The most frequently kept secrets and sources of dishonesty within a family include finances, physical and mental health conditions, infidelities, incest and other abuses, addictions, and parentage.

So do you let your dirty laundry fly at every opportunity? You needn't share news of a car repo or gambling loss or reasons for not getting married with just anybody who asks. This is where an artful dodge may come in handy; that's why our president so often puts a forward spin on messy situations by outlining possible better outcomes.

Unlike the American public, which tends to eventually hold politicians' feet to the fire, your relatives will likely return to their normal states of self-absorption and forget about your issues.

Still, maintaining deception within the context of the family can create distrust, forcing members to take sides. Secrets and lies within a family can destroy relationships, impact how members see themselves and each other, contribute to self-doubt, resentment, and a false sense of reality, and way too much anxiety.

You don't want that. Just think, if you allow yourself the liberty of letting go of matters that aren't hurting you, the next family gathering might be a joyous one. And you might be the proud owner of a beautifully restored Corvette by now.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com