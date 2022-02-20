The covid era has boosted interest in camping as much as it has for hunting and fishing, but winter camping is increasingly popular.

According to The Dyrt, an online app that claims to have the world's most active camping community. participation in camping increased by nearly 41% since 2019.

"For some people, solitude is one of the things they love most about camping," said Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "With the surge in camping over the last two years filling up campgrounds, more and more people are realizing that there are amazing camping experiences to be had all year round. A lot of campers are currently busy planning trips for 2022, but many are out there right now braving the cold and finding their peace."

That's old news for readers of this page, where winter camping is a frequent feature. I love camping in winter, and Arkansas is a fantastic place for winter camping. With more than 3 million acres of public land, we have limitless places to camp at developed campgrounds and at primitive sites in national forests and even at state-owned wildlife management areas. It's seldom too cold to make the experience unpleasant. Ice or snow seldom impedes access, and getting snowed in at a remote spot is pleasant if you have dry shelter and sufficient food.

Primitive tent camping is my favorite version. Arkansas state parks, national forest service campgrounds and Corps of Engineers campgrounds are excellent places because most have tent pads that keep you off rocks and deter moisture. When I was younger, I slept on the tent floor. In my 30s, I graduated to foam egg crate pads. Later, I upgraded to a roll-up foam mattress called a Comfy Dozer. I ditched it all when I discovered the inflatable air mattress. A twin size air mattress fits perfectly inside my Mountain Hardwear backpacking tent. A mummy style sleeping bag rated for 0 degrees or less keeps me very warm and cozy.

The worst part of winter camping is answering nature's call in the middle of the night. For males, a simple solution eliminates crawling outside the tent, slipping your feet into freezing shoes and then spending the next 15 minutes getting warm again. The solution is an empty bottle of Simply Orange or Simply Lemonade. It has a very wide opening, and it holds plenty.

After the trip, a thorough rinse with a solution of vinegar and baking soda eliminates odor.

Good shelter is vital to an enjoyable camping experience in any season. I appreciate the ease and simplicity of erecting and breaking down a two-person backpacking tent, but a larger tent is better for multi-day outings. A higher ceiling provides more headroom, and there's more room for gear.

Ed Kubler of Benton puts a camp chair inside his tent. He uses a snap-lid tote as a bedstand that holds a battery-powered lantern, giving him all the accoutrements of home.

When camping alone or at a traditional campground, I forego a tent altogether and camp in my Little Guy teardrop camper. It is the size of a large tent, but it is extremely comfortable and weatherproof. It has a hookup for traditional electric service, or I can hook it up to a gasoline generator in primitive sites. LEDs provide bright lighting inside and out, and it also has interior USB ports for charging phones and other electrical devices.

The Little Guy has a steel belly and 17-inch wheels, as well as a pintle hitch that allows it to ride at more extreme angles than a traditional ball hitch.

A good campfire is the most important element of a wonderful winter camping experience. Its soft, flickering light creates a mellow atmosphere that stimulates conversation. A big fire creates a large warm zone that allows for free movement.

Fallen trees are an abundant source of firewood in public forests. You can drag as big a log as you can handle directly to a fire site. If there is no wood nearby, you can venture afar and fill a pickup truck. Build the fire base with small wood and arrange bigger pieces in a wheel. Keep pushing the wood to the center as it burns away.

Even better, pack a chainsaw and cut downed trees into logs where allowed. You can cut and stack as much as you need for the duration of your trip.

Lighting is another important part of the winter camping experience. You simply cannot go wrong with a propane lantern or a traditional white-fuel lantern. Portable lantern stands allow you to place lanterns throughout your campsite. A wide, well-lit area conveys safety and security, and it encourages movement.

Without question, food is the most important element of an enjoyable winter camping experience. Primitive accommodations do not mean you have to eat primitively. A good steak never tastes better than grilled over charcoal at a campsite. Bring all of your seasonings, and marinate your steak if you desire.

You can also fry chicken, or you can stir fry fish or shellfish. You can also do a vegetarian stir fry.

You can wrap corn on the cob and potatoes in aluminum foil and cook them inside the campfire.

Biscuits and rolls baked in a Dutch oven are incomparable. Lightly grease the inside of a Dutch oven with butter and nestle canned biscuits or cinnamon rolls on the bottom. You can also make biscuit dough at home and bring it with you. Place the Dutch oven over charcoal and cover the lid with burning charcoal. These biscuits and rolls will beat anything you can make at home.

Keep your food cold and secure with a premium cooler. It should be rated bear-proof. External locks will prevent animals from getting at the contents.

Leave your campsite as clean or cleaner than you found it. Pack out all of your plastic waste and burn all of your paper waste, including toilet tissue. Make sure your fire is out before vacating the site.

Children especially love winter camping. Their joy is infectious, and they'll keep you coming back.