Wisconsin GOP split over push to decertify ’20 vote

MADISON, Wis. -- First, Wisconsin Republicans ordered an audit of the 2020 election. Then they passed a raft of new restrictions on voting. And in June, they authorized the nation's only special counsel investigation into 2020.

Now, more than 15 months after then-President Donald Trump lost the state by 20,682 votes, an increasingly vocal segment of the Republican Party is getting behind a plan to decertify the results of the 2020 presidential election in hopes of reinstalling Trump in the White House.

Wisconsin is closer to the next federal election than the last, but the Republican effort to overturn the election results there is picking up steam rather than fading away. The latest turn, which has been fueled by Trump, various legal theories and a new candidate for governor, is creating chaos in the state Republican Party.

The situation in Wisconsin is an example of the struggle by Republican leaders to hold together their party.

In Wisconsin, Robin Vos, the Assembly speaker who has not attempted to stop the spread of theories about fraud, is now struggling to rein them in. Vos' attempts have turned election deniers against him.

"This is a real issue," said Timothy Ramthun, a Republican state representative who has turned his push to decertify the election into a nascent campaign for governor.

Ramthun has asserted that if the Wisconsin Legislature decertifies the results and rescinds the state's 10 electoral votes -- an action with no basis in state or federal law -- it could set off a movement that would oust President Joe Biden from office.

"We don't wear tinfoil hats," he said. "We're not fringe."

Although support for the decertification campaign is difficult to measure, Ramthun is drawing crowds, and his campaign has revived Republicans' divisive debate over claims of fraud in 2020. Nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin Republicans were not confident in the state's 2020 presidential election results, according to an October poll from the Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee.

"This is just not what the Republican Party needs right now," said Rob Swearingen, a Republican state representative from the conservative Northwoods. "We shouldn't be fighting among ourselves about what happened, you know, a year and a half ago."

Wisconsin has the nation's most active decertification effort. In Arizona, a Republican state legislator running for secretary of state, along with candidates for Congress, has called for recalling the state's electoral votes. In September, Trump wrote a letter to Georgia officials asking them to decertify Biden's victory there, but no organized effort materialized.

In Wisconsin, the decertification push has turned Republican politics on its head. After more than a decade of Republican leaders marching in lockstep with their base, the party is hobbled by infighting, and it is Democrats who are aligned behind Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term in November.

"Republicans now are arguing over whether we want democracy or not," Evers said in an interview Friday.

Ramthun, a 64-year-old lawmaker who lives in a village of 2,000 people an hour northwest of Milwaukee, has become something of a folk hero in the party's Trump wing.

Steve Bannon, Trump's former adviser, has hosted Ramthun on his podcast. At party events, he shows off a 72-page presentation in which he claims that legislators have the power to declare Wisconsin's election results invalid and recall the state's electoral votes. Legal experts say that theory has no basis in law.

It did not take long before the state's top Republicans responded to Ramthun's election conspiracies. Within days, both of his Republican rivals for governor released new plans to strengthen partisan control of Wisconsin's elections.

During a radio appearance Thursday, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, the party establishment's preferred candidate, refused to admit that Biden won the 2020 election -- something she had conceded in September. Kleefisch declined to be interviewed for this article.

Kevin Nicholson, a former Marine with backing from right-wing billionaire Richard Uihlein, declined in an interview to say whether the election was legitimate, but he said there was "no legal path" to decertifying the results.

Vos spent nearly an hour Friday on a Milwaukee conservative talk radio show defending his opposition to decertification from skeptical callers.

"It is impossible -- it cannot happen," he said. "I don't know how many times I can say that."

Yet, Ramthun says he has grassroots energy on his side. On Tuesday, he drew a crowd of about 250 people for a two-hour rally in the rotunda of the Wisconsin state Capitol.

Terry Brand, the Republican Party chairperson in rural Langlade County, chartered a bus for two dozen people for the three-hour ride.

Brand in January oversaw the first county GOP condemnation of Vos, calling for the leader's resignation for blocking the decertification effort. At the rally, Brand stood holding a sign that said "Toss Vos."

State Sen. Kathy Bernier is the only one of Wisconsin's 82 Republican state legislators who has made a public case that Trump lost the state fairly, without widespread fraud.

Bernier, chairperson of the state Senate's elections committee, in November asked the Wisconsin Legislature's attorneys to weigh in on the legality of decertifying an election -- it is not possible, they said. In December, she called for an end to the Assembly's investigation into 2020. Three weeks later, she announced that she won't seek reelection this year.

"I have no explanation as to why legislators want to pursue voter-fraud conspiracy theories that have not been proven," Bernier said in an interview. "They should not do that. It's dangerous to our democratic republic. They need to step back and only speak about things that they know and understand and can do. And outside of that, they should button it up."