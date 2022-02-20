Wolves’ senior earns national attention

PEARCY -- Lake Hamilton senior Andy Tolleson gained national attention, including segments on "Today"and "ABC World News Tonight," following Tuesday night's game against El Dorado.

The big moment for both teams in Lake Hamilton's 80-55 win over El Dorado came when Tolleson, Lake Hamilton's team manager, came into the game and scored the contest's final nine points by knocking down 3 three-pointers.

Tolleson, a senior with special needs, also started the game for Lake Hamilton. Tolleson's name was announced with the starting lineup, and he scored the first points of the game for the Wolves.

"It felt amazing," Tolleson said.

With the game out of reach late and the Wolves leading 71-55, Lake Hamilton Coach Scotty Pennington put Tolleson back into the game.

El Dorado's team allowed Tolleson to have open shots, and after one possession, the Wildcats even turned the ball over to the senior, so he could have another shot.

"After I saw those three-pointers go in, I started to light up," Tolleson said.

After the third of his three-pointers fell through the basket and the final buzzer sounded, players from both El Dorado and Lake Hamilton swarmed Tolleson on the court.

"The coolest part was to shoot all the baskets and to celebrate with my teammates," he said. "To give me the moment to shoot those baskets was pretty awesome from the other head coach."

Tolleson's mother, Rebekah Tolleson, was thrilled to see him start the game and was hit with a wave of emotion as he made his three-pointers.

"Just to see him run out through the line there and run out on the basketball court with all of his teammates was just a blessing," she said. "So exciting and heartwarming to see him get out there. I could hardly see his last three-pointer. I was just in tears. I was so happy for him."

After the game, a fan from the stands went into the El Dorado locker room and told the Wildcats how amazing of a gesture that was at the end of the game.

"Sometimes there are just things that are bigger than the game, and that's what I saw," Pennington said. "I saw a bunch of people stay here and see something that was bigger than the game and something I'll never forget. It may be my favorite moment of my coaching career."

El Dorado Coach Jimmy Porter is a 2012 Lake Hamilton graduate. After the game, Pennington praised Porter's character, and Porter said he was proud of his team.

"Anytime you can take the time to make somebody's day like that, I think it's the right thing to do," Porter said. "That was really sentimental to see and the fact he went 3-for-3 ... is just incredible. I'm proud of my boys. ... They showed a class act there at the end."

Before Pennington put Tolleson back in the game, he told him if he got the ball not to pass it but to make sure to shoot it.

"I'm sure the people in the stands are wondering why I don't play him more the way he shot the ball," Pennington laughed. "Just an awesome experience and so happy for him. I can't help but think a lot of that is a God thing. He knew how special of a moment that was, and He can do special things."

Although Tuesday night marked Tolleson's first big impact on the court for the Wolves, he has been involved in various aspects as team manager.

"To be included by his teammates and the coaches just makes you feel so welcome here," his mother said. "To be able to travel with the team -- they allow him to go wherever they go. So to just really be included and for him to be taken care of under their wing and be treated as one of their own, it's amazing."

Tuesday night's ending will be an ending no one in attendance will ever forget especially Lake Hamilton's newest sharpshooter.

"My favorite part is being with the coaches, players and the friendship that they give," Tolleson said.