17-year-old in stable condition after Little Rock shooting, police say

A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting on Baseline Road Friday afternoon, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to 3400 Baseline Road at 1:13 p.m. for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report from police.

Upon arrival, they found the 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released, in the street with a gunshot wound in the stomach, the report states.

A 22-year-old man told police that he and the teen were picked up by a 19-year-old woman and her sister, a minor, whose age was not specified in the report, and the suspect was in the rear hatch wearing a ski mask, according to the report.

The man and the teen were robbed at gunpoint, and the teen was shot at some point, police said. The teen was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where he underwent surgery, according to the report.

He was listed in stable condition Monday, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards.