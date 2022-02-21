5 people die Saturday in crashes on Arkansas roads

Five people were killed Saturday in roadway crashes in Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police crash summary reports.

Two Hot Springs residents died and another was injured Saturday night in a crash at McLeod Street and U.S. 70/270 in Hot Springs.

Faith Robbins, 27, and Ann Carrithers, 87, were killed when the 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Carrithers struck a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Robbins, according to the report. The Camry was headed east in the westbound lanes when the cars collided.

Sue Lucky, 87, of Hot Springs, a passenger in the Camry, was injured and taken to Chi St. Vincent in Hot Springs.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Two Lonsdale women died in a crash at 6:14 p.m. Saturday at U.S. 70 and Arkansas 128 in Garland County.

Driver Terry Blake, 59, and passenger Rhonda Webb, 51, were killed when their 1999 Ford Escape heading east on U.S. 70 was struck while turning onto Arkansas 128 by a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by 57-year-old James Jackson, according to the report.

Gilberto Benitez, 57, and Estela Benitez, 45, both of Hot Springs, were passengers in the Dodge but were not injured.

Officers reported the weather was clear and the roads were dry.

James Layne, 53, of Barling died Saturday when he crashed a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith, according to the crash report.

Layne was headed east when he ran off the south side of the road while trying to negotiate a curve.

The report said the weather was clear and the road was dry.