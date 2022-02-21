Agency sets ’22 goals for city urban renewal

The Urban Renewal Agency has released its operating plan for 2022 with interim Executive Director Chandra Griffin continuing the operations after the resignation of Maurice Taggart in October.

Griffin said there were some challenges in 2021 but that team members have stepped up to help make the agency's goals attainable.

The goals achieved in 2021 were the purchases of the downtown properties on Main Street; the demolition of 51 Urban Renewal Agency area properties; the demolition of the old bingo hall at 301 S. Chestnut St.; the demolition of a restaurant at 1207 Cherry St.; the demolition of an old gas station at 101 N. Walnut St.; the abatement of 2100 E. Harding St. for the Go-Kart Track; and a Memorandum of Agreement with Go Forward Pine Bluff for the Sixth Avenue and Main Street plaza.

Moving forward into 2022, Griffin said demolition efforts have started out slowly because of a delay in the shipment of needed supplies, but she expects to see progress soon.

A goal of 60 structures to be demolished for 2022 has been established.

"One goal added to be more efficient is for all members of the demolition team to be cross-trained with heavy equipment operations," said Griffin, who added that such training will include obtaining a commercial driver's licence. "Cross-training is essential for small work staff to keep with the pace of the demo schedule."

The No. 1 priority for the agency will be housing development, with about $3 million being put toward that initiative.

The Urban Renewal Agency in partnership with Go Forward Pine Bluff will spend about $2 million to expand the Sixth Avenue landscape. Griffin said the expansion will focus on the need for small business owners to move from home-based businesses to brick-and-mortar businesses.

A design for the Go-Kart Track should be completed by the second quarter. Agency board members approved Level5 Architecture to move forward with the design process during last week's meeting. Griffin said this project is on schedule to possibly break ground by the fourth quarter of 2022.

"This project will solidify residents wanting more entertainment within the city of Pine Bluff," Griffin said.

The agency also began a series of meetings with Extension Agent Kevin Harris and the Pine Bluff Police Department for a litter-prevention campaign within the local schools.

Griffin said she is looking forward to working closely with Code Enforcement and other city departments to get a systematic plan of action to remove the blight that will have the biggest impact in neighborhoods within the Urban Renewal Agency area.