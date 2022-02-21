Anemone, Spring Starflower and Grape Hyacinth





Anemone -This bulbous plant is grown from a small corm—they almost look like they are shriveled up when you buy them.





It helps to soak the corms overnight in water before planting. The leaves are lacy in appearance. The flowers can range in color from white to red, purple and blue.





Commonly called crowned anemone or De Caen windflower, or florists’ anemone since they are used as a cut flower. I planted some one year and they were spectacular the first year, and I had maybe 20% return with less than spectacular results. I planted in the fall, but I may try again with planting them now.

Ipheion uniflorum 'Jessie' or Jessie starflower.

Spring Starflowers come in shades of blue, purple or white. Jessie is the darkest blue of all the Ipheion. They flower in early spring. Very long blooming, the flowers will continue for at least 8 weeks! The flowers have a sweet smell, but the foliage has a garlic/onion aroma. Small growing plants 6-10 inches tall, will do well in full to partial sun.





They are not going to stop traffic, but they are pretty little plants, which will get a larger clump over time, and they are deer and rabbit resistant.

Grape hyacinths – Muscari armeniacum





is a perennial bulb in the lily family. Native to southeastern Europe, it is not a true hyacinth. It produces clusters of blooms similar to a hyacinth, but almost in miniature. Each individual bell-shaped bloom hangs down, looking like a small cluster of grapes. The flowers can be cobalt blue to lavender, pink or white.





Years ago, when I toured Keukenhof in Holland, they used them en masse to represent a body of water.





The massive blue was stunning. They will be a perennial bulb in Arkansas, but be aware that these bulbs will start active growth in the fall. The foliage will persist all winter until they bloom in the spring, but an erratic winter can give you some straggly unattractive foliage to accompany the blooms. Each bulb will have up to three flower stalks.







