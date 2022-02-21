Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's trip to Texas border cost $4,000, documents show

Documents show that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s trip to the Texas border was an expense that reached over $4,000, a total that includes food, gas, hotels and reimbursement.

Earlier this month, Rutledge implored President Joe Biden's administration to send assistance to the southern border to handle illegal immigration and drug trafficking after taking a trip to the southern border.

Rutledge, who met with reporters at her office on Feb. 2, said she was joined by 12 other attorneys general for a briefing by the Texas Department of Public Safety and other government officials, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott and Rutledge are Republicans.

She said the visit was important because of the impact the situation at the border has on Arkansas.

A Freedom of Information request by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette shows that the trip cost a total of $4,068.89.

Documents show that $338.11 of the total was spent on gas getting to McAllen, Texas and back.

[DOCUMENT: Border trip travel expenses » arkansasonline.com/221exp]

Reimbursement documents for meals and a hotel stay for spokesperson Stephanie Sharp at the Embassy Suites in McAllen for two days, along with an Uber ride, totaled $845.20.

Rutledge also got a room at the Embassy Suites that cost a total of $607.20 for two days.

The remaining expenses were from hotel stays for what appears to be a part of Rutledge’s staff.

The state's attorney general also visited a rally by former President Donald Trump while in Texas.

Rutledge said she went to the rally on her personal time alongside attorneys general from South Dakota, Texas, Indiana and Missouri.











