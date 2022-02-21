Arkansas covid cases rise by 571; state reports no new deaths

Arkansas reported no new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday as the state's active case total - representing people who have tested positive and are potentially still infectious - fell below 10,000 for the first time since Dec. 26.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health remained Monday at 10,292.

Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, when the department didn't release numbers as it switched to a new data system, Monday was the first day since Nov. 28 that the department didn't any report new covid-19 deaths.

It came after the department on Sunday reported just one new death, a sharp departure from a recent uptick that followed the peak last month of a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant.

Over the seven-day span ending Thursday, for instance, the state reported an average of almost 43 deaths a day, the highest average since the week ending Jan. 27, 2021.

Health Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said in an email that the zero deaths reported Monday, when state offices were closed for George Washington's Birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day, could be related to "the weekend and holiday."

Referring to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's announcement on Thursday that the state was switching from daily to weekly compilations of covid-19 metrics for the public, she added, "This is part of the reason we are getting away from daily reporting—there can be anomalies in day-to-day reporting; weekly numbers are more stable."

The state's count of total cases rose Monday by 571, which was smaller by 263 than the increase previous Monday.

After rising slightly a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,084, its lowest level since the week ending Dec. 27.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 1,336, to 9,972.

Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, the total has fallen every day since it reached an all-time high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

Dropping for the 21st day in a row, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 31, to 716, its lowest level since Jan. 2.

Already at its lowest level since Jan. 2, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by five, to 109.

The number who were in intensive care fell by 23, to 213, the smallest number since Jan. 1.

It was the seventh straight daily decline in the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators and the 15th straight drop in the number in intensive care.

Since reached an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas' hospitals has fallen every day except one.

Since Feb. 8, it has been below its previous peaks of 1,371 in January 2021 and 1,459 last summer during a surge driven by the delta variant.

During the omicron wave, the high for the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators was 250 on Jan. 31. That was below its peaks of 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

The number in intensive care reached a high during the omicron surge of 515 on Jan. 25. That was above its peak of 458 last winter but below its all-time high of 558 in August.