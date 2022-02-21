Artist field narrowed for Archibald Yell mural project in Fayetteville

Web watch

For more information on the Archibald Yell Boulevard murals project, go to:

https://bit.ly/fayaymurals

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city's Arts Council has narrowed the field of potential artists to paint murals along an often-seen retaining wall south of downtown.

The council, a panel of local artists and arts professionals, met Feb. 10 to review 21 proposals for a pair of murals on the retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard. The wall, stretching from Rock Street to Block Avenue, is more than 830 feet long and about 8 feet tall. More than 20,000 cars drive the street each day, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation data.

The city, with help from the Arts Council, opted to have murals painted on the southern and northern ends of the wall, rather than take on a massive project to paint the entire wall. The southern end will be the larger mural at about 408 square feet. The smaller mural will be about 108 square feet at the northern end, starting from the point where a Fayetteville High School bulldog is already painted on the wall.

The council selected Colleen D'Antoni, Austin Floyd and Hannah Lloyd-Jones, all of Fayetteville, and Jeremy Navarette of Springdale, as the nominated artists for the project. The artists will be paid $500 to come up with sketches of either end of the wall.

The artists have until March 2 to submit their drawings. The council will meet March 16 and either select one artist to do both murals or two to do one apiece. Payment for the larger mural is $14,200, and payment for the smaller one is $3,800. Money is coming from the city's sales tax capital improvement fund.

The theme for the murals is "experience the adventure of Fayetteville." A page about the project on the city's website says part of the adventure of the city is its atmosphere of inclusion and love of diversity. The city hopes to grow the diversity of its population and have people of different vantage points share in cultural experiences. The outdoors and the city's varying topography also contribute to the "adventure," and artists were encouraged to draw from personal experience, according to the page.

The final drawings the artists submit will vary from mock-ups they submitted based on feedback they received from the council. The selected artists all said their time in the city inspired their ideas.

D'Antoni said she moved to the city in 2019 from Dallas. She said experiencing the pride parade and trans rally in the city moved her, as she identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

A mural mock-up from D'Antoni has an image of a pride parade in the center, with bicyclists on a trail next to water and fall foliage to the left and a depiction of people wading at the West Fork of the White River to the right.

D'Antoni said she used the idea of nature and the outdoors as a constant element enveloping experiences in the city. She said she loves bicycling and hanging out with small groups of people in the sun at the river.

"There's a very expansive network of individual artists here," D'Antoni said. "I think there's something to say about the similarities of us all being drawn to this area and having enough inspiration to come up with a design just by living here."

Floyd said he portrayed residents as animals skating, bicycle riding and scooting to convey a sense of diversity, nature and activity all at once. He presented the drawing as a mock-up for the smaller mural. For the larger mural, Floyd put together a cork board of Polaroids showcasing various attractions in the city, such as the Razorback Greenway, Lights of the Ozarks and Mount Sequoyah.

Members of the council remarked the cork board idea could attract a lot of pedestrians taking Instagram pictures. The city is in the middle of a project to make improvements to Archibald Yell Boulevard, and the mural idea bodes well with a more walkable area to come, they said.

Floyd said he's used to coming up with art people like to take pictures with. His past works include a mural at Big Box Karaoke on Block Avenue with the lyrics "Good times never seemed so good," from Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," as well as an angler fish on a piece of plywood placed conspicuously on Spring Street.

"I would love it if people were taking pictures with it," Floyd said. "That's always kind of in the back of your thought, is I want something people vibe with and appreciate. There's not much of a bigger testament of them liking it than seeing people stop to take pictures of it."

Council members liked the style of an image from Hannah Lloyd-Jones depicting a woman on a bicycle with bubble letters over her head. Lloyd-Jones included the image among past work, saying it was inspired by Grit Fest, a mountain biking event for women held at Centennial Park in Fayetteville.

The council also appreciated Lloyd-Jones' description of her concept. She described how the small things in nature can be beautiful, yet how the natural world is so much larger in scope and detail than humanity's dealings. She said she intended to express peace and excitement through colors and bold lines.

Lloyd-Jones described herself as a Fayetteville native, having watched the city grow over the years.

"It's been weird watching it change and grow," she said. "Every year it seems it's completely different, but it's good."

Navarette said he and his wife spent the first few weeks when they moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2019 exploring, which served as the basis for his two mock-ups.

The larger proposal has images atop and beneath sharp angles leading the eye north along the wall. Flowers, fireflies, an airplane, a couple walking a dog near a river at sunset, a bicyclist heading up a hill and a cardinal are among the images. Navarette included an abstract image of an arrowhead and flowers for the smaller mural near the Bulldog mascot.

Navarette said he had visited the region several times because of family connections, but all of the experiences nature has to offer compelled him and his wife to stay. For that reason, Navarette said he could relate to the mural project's theme.

"I'm hoping I can add to the new community that we're in with what I can do," he said. "I put a lot of thought into what I wanted to use visually to represent the area."

The scheduled date for the artist or artists to start the mural is April 11. They will have until May 16 to finish.

A mock-up for the larger mural on the retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard in Fayetteville from Austin Floyd of Fayetteville has polaroids on a cork board showcasing several attractions in the city. (Courtesy/Austin Floyd)



A mock-up for the smaller mural on the retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard in Fayetteville from Austin Floyd of Fayetteville uses animals engaging in different activities to communicate diversity and nature in the city. (Courtesy/Austin Floyd)



An example of Fayetteville artist Hannah Lloyd-Jones' work prompted the Fayetteville Arts Council to select her among finalists for a project to paint murals on the retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard in Fayetteville. Lloyd-Jones made the piece showing a woman on a bicycle with bubble letters over the head after being inspired the Grit Fest mountain biking event for women at Centennial Park in Fayetteville. (Courtesy/Hannah Lloyd-Jones)



A mock-up for the larger mural on the retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard in Fayetteville from Jeremy Navarette of Springdale uses fireflies, a cardinal, flowers and water to depict nature and uses examples of Navarette's own experiences to convey a sense of the outdoors in the city. (Courtesy/Jeremy Navarette)



A mock-up for the smaller mural on the retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard in Fayetteville from Jeremy Navarette of Springdale shows an abstract image of an arrowhead and flowers. (Courtesy/Jeremy Navarette)



A Fayetteville High School mascot is seen Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, on a retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard in Fayetteville. The city's Arts Council recently reviewed submissions for a pair of murals along the wall, one at the southern end and another at the northern end where the bulldog is painted. Visit nwaonline.com/220220Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Graffiti is seen Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, on the south end of a retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard in Fayetteville. The city's Arts Council recently reviewed submissions for a pair of murals along the wall, one at the southern end and another at the northern end where a Fayetteville High School mascot bulldog is painted. Visit nwaonline.com/220220Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

