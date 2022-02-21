Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Feb. 10
Chad Matthew Cox, 24, and Abbie Michele Keen. 23, both of Bentonville
Gary Lee Gaudern, 70, Lowell, and Rebecca Kay Gibson, 65, Bentonville
Frederick Lee Haeberle, 59, and Wendy Lynn Ellenbecker, 57, both of Colcord, Okla.
Erik Lawrence Hanson, 31, and Samantha Rene Beckman, 31, both of Cave Springs
Jacob Keith Junkins, 25, and Alissa Jo Cook, 22, both of Pea Ridge
Nickolas Lawrence Layton, 24, and Emily Danielle Chase, 21, both of Bentonville
Eric Reyes-Hurtado, 30, and Vanessa Areli Hernandez, 19, both of Rogers
Abbygail Faye Undernehr, 28, and Deanna Lynn Secris, 47, both of Pea Ridge
Feb. 11
Charles Lynn Beaver, 58, and Sheri Elizabeth Raney, 42, both of Centerton
Joshua Michael Bowen, 33, and Stevie Lee Kiss, 31, both of Bentonville
Darron Lee Cathcart, 42, and Brittany Nicole James, 33, both of Rogers
Roberto Ceballos Gonzalez, 36, and Elizabeth Gonzalez, 38, both of Rogers
Juan Manuel Duran Martinez, 23, and Elizabeth Padilla, 33, both of Bentonville
Devlin Wayne Fields, 57, and Donna Mae Standard, 59, both of Coffeyville, Kan.
Francisco Gonzalez-Barajas, 26, and Yanira Albarran, 25, both of Cave Springs
Maurice Anthony Hurt, 42, and Talaina Shante Thompson, 38, both of Bentonville
Vinay Kumar Kanchanapally, 31, and Upasana Sekhar, 31, both of Bentonville
Kirk William Lenze, 21, and Taylor Renae Garrett, 26, both of Joplin, Mo.
Terrance Charles McKeever, 58, and Angeline Regina Bray, 45, both of Centerton
Rashim Malik Merriwether Jr, 31, and Jeraldine Elenor Minnick, 30, both of Rogers
Diego Antonio Rios, 27, and Adriana Elizabeth Carmona, 27, both of Rogers
Ronnie Don Smith, 51, Bentonville, and Stephanie Annette Pillow, 42, Paragould
Zachary John Turley, 26, and Sarah Michelle Turner, 30, both of Rogers
Feb. 14
Thomas Allan Adey, 42, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Amber Channel Schwind, 35, Wichita, Kan.
Steven Allen Anfinson, 69, and Carolyn Elizabeth Vaughan, 63, both of Bentonville
Shelby Scotty Edward Billups, 28, and Hannah Morgan Colvin, 23, both of Siloam Springs
Reginald Antwan Brasfield, 39, and Zoe Ann Molatch, 38, both of Cave Springs
Joseph Farrell Clark, 25, Gentry, and Raina Kaitlin Holayter, 35, both of Joplin, Mo.
Byron John Copeland, 36, and Adeliene Nadine Stockdale, 32, both of Rogers
Ryan Dean Crips, 30, and Lexus Miranda Marlatt, 27, both of Bentonville
Emily Nichole Downs, 25, and Katherine Kennedy Thibodaux, 26, both of Centerton
Isaiah Terrence Edwards, 20, and Mary Beth Mitchell, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Darin Craig Flikke, 45, and Marthenia Latrece Morrison, 49, both of Bentonville
Cesar Guzma-Loyola, 40, and Sandra Luz Villareal-Roman, 37, both of Rogers
Jose Carlos Hernandez-Armas, 34, and Cassandra Jean Hernandez, 34, both of Rogers
Andrew Ray Meredith, 34, and Rona Luong, 35, both of Cave Springs
Arthur Paterson Sloan IV, 43, Medford, N.Y., and Lisanne Elizabeth Paino, 33, Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.
Trevor Leigh Snider, 24, Siloam Springs, and Joangela Brooke Sisemore-Clark, 25, Bentonville
Jody Blake Thompson, 24, and Elizabeth Ann Phillips, 23, both of Rogers
Brian James Vieyra, 32, and Brittney Marie Vieyra, 31, both of Centerton
Kurt William Voigt, 47, and Courtney Mariah Hammock, 28, both of Rogers
Feb. 15
David Lee Carpenter, 33, and Hannah Ariel Holtrey, 30, both of Rogers
Andrew Leigh Felkins, 35, and Johnna Leigh Hale, 28, both of Rogers
Josue Galvan, 26, and Amberly Nicole Brunnings, 25, both of Centerton
Philip Bruce Hatfield, 73, and Janet Paris Newman, 85, both of Rogers
Tristin Scott Lee, 23, and Angela Lynn Williams, 23, both of Bella Vista
Jerry Don Oliver, 52, and Brenda Kay Teague, 49, both of Springdale
Antonio Zambrano, 29, and Dafne Alejandra Alatorre, 21, both of Rogers
Feb. 16
Alexander Joseph Cook, 50, and Ashley Elizabeth Fox, 35, both of Bentonville
Christopher Andy Deleon, 25, and Cheyene Justice Martin, 23, both of Rogers
Derrick Ray Endecott, 31, and Beenash Monzoor Sheikh, 32, both of Bentonville
Brad Charles Foster, 53, and Jennifer Susanna Perry, 39, Chelsea, Okla.
Roberto Garcia-Segura, 25, Gravette, and Angeles Aguilera-Lopez, 23, Siloam Springs
Lucas Chance Greenfeather, 30, and Ivy Rose Gomez Adams, 32, both of Jenks, Okla.
Joseph Paul Havelka, 20, and Gabriele Rayann Thornhill, 19, both of Rogers
Daniel Ray Hawkins III, 21, and Yazmin Raquel Mercado, 21, both of Siloam Springs
AJ M L Keju, 25, and Jonika James, 23, both of Springdale
Maurice Kent Ledin, 64, and Pamela Diane Keeling, 56, both of Bella Vista
Erick Montes De Oca, 34, and Karina Betzabet Lopez-Frias, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Nathen Allen Stines, 29, Bella Vista, and Brittany Leigh Davis, 29, Bentonville