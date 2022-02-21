Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Feb. 10

Chad Matthew Cox, 24, and Abbie Michele Keen. 23, both of Bentonville

Gary Lee Gaudern, 70, Lowell, and Rebecca Kay Gibson, 65, Bentonville

Frederick Lee Haeberle, 59, and Wendy Lynn Ellenbecker, 57, both of Colcord, Okla.

Erik Lawrence Hanson, 31, and Samantha Rene Beckman, 31, both of Cave Springs

Jacob Keith Junkins, 25, and Alissa Jo Cook, 22, both of Pea Ridge

Nickolas Lawrence Layton, 24, and Emily Danielle Chase, 21, both of Bentonville

Eric Reyes-Hurtado, 30, and Vanessa Areli Hernandez, 19, both of Rogers

Abbygail Faye Undernehr, 28, and Deanna Lynn Secris, 47, both of Pea Ridge

Feb. 11

Charles Lynn Beaver, 58, and Sheri Elizabeth Raney, 42, both of Centerton

Joshua Michael Bowen, 33, and Stevie Lee Kiss, 31, both of Bentonville

Darron Lee Cathcart, 42, and Brittany Nicole James, 33, both of Rogers

Roberto Ceballos Gonzalez, 36, and Elizabeth Gonzalez, 38, both of Rogers

Juan Manuel Duran Martinez, 23, and Elizabeth Padilla, 33, both of Bentonville

Devlin Wayne Fields, 57, and Donna Mae Standard, 59, both of Coffeyville, Kan.

Francisco Gonzalez-Barajas, 26, and Yanira Albarran, 25, both of Cave Springs

Maurice Anthony Hurt, 42, and Talaina Shante Thompson, 38, both of Bentonville

Vinay Kumar Kanchanapally, 31, and Upasana Sekhar, 31, both of Bentonville

Kirk William Lenze, 21, and Taylor Renae Garrett, 26, both of Joplin, Mo.

Terrance Charles McKeever, 58, and Angeline Regina Bray, 45, both of Centerton

Rashim Malik Merriwether Jr, 31, and Jeraldine Elenor Minnick, 30, both of Rogers

Diego Antonio Rios, 27, and Adriana Elizabeth Carmona, 27, both of Rogers

Ronnie Don Smith, 51, Bentonville, and Stephanie Annette Pillow, 42, Paragould

Zachary John Turley, 26, and Sarah Michelle Turner, 30, both of Rogers

Feb. 14

Thomas Allan Adey, 42, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Amber Channel Schwind, 35, Wichita, Kan.

Steven Allen Anfinson, 69, and Carolyn Elizabeth Vaughan, 63, both of Bentonville

Shelby Scotty Edward Billups, 28, and Hannah Morgan Colvin, 23, both of Siloam Springs

Reginald Antwan Brasfield, 39, and Zoe Ann Molatch, 38, both of Cave Springs

Joseph Farrell Clark, 25, Gentry, and Raina Kaitlin Holayter, 35, both of Joplin, Mo.

Byron John Copeland, 36, and Adeliene Nadine Stockdale, 32, both of Rogers

Ryan Dean Crips, 30, and Lexus Miranda Marlatt, 27, both of Bentonville

Emily Nichole Downs, 25, and Katherine Kennedy Thibodaux, 26, both of Centerton

Isaiah Terrence Edwards, 20, and Mary Beth Mitchell, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Darin Craig Flikke, 45, and Marthenia Latrece Morrison, 49, both of Bentonville

Cesar Guzma-Loyola, 40, and Sandra Luz Villareal-Roman, 37, both of Rogers

Jose Carlos Hernandez-Armas, 34, and Cassandra Jean Hernandez, 34, both of Rogers

Andrew Ray Meredith, 34, and Rona Luong, 35, both of Cave Springs

Arthur Paterson Sloan IV, 43, Medford, N.Y., and Lisanne Elizabeth Paino, 33, Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.

Trevor Leigh Snider, 24, Siloam Springs, and Joangela Brooke Sisemore-Clark, 25, Bentonville

Jody Blake Thompson, 24, and Elizabeth Ann Phillips, 23, both of Rogers

Brian James Vieyra, 32, and Brittney Marie Vieyra, 31, both of Centerton

Kurt William Voigt, 47, and Courtney Mariah Hammock, 28, both of Rogers

Feb. 15

David Lee Carpenter, 33, and Hannah Ariel Holtrey, 30, both of Rogers

Andrew Leigh Felkins, 35, and Johnna Leigh Hale, 28, both of Rogers

Josue Galvan, 26, and Amberly Nicole Brunnings, 25, both of Centerton

Philip Bruce Hatfield, 73, and Janet Paris Newman, 85, both of Rogers

Tristin Scott Lee, 23, and Angela Lynn Williams, 23, both of Bella Vista

Jerry Don Oliver, 52, and Brenda Kay Teague, 49, both of Springdale

Antonio Zambrano, 29, and Dafne Alejandra Alatorre, 21, both of Rogers

Feb. 16

Alexander Joseph Cook, 50, and Ashley Elizabeth Fox, 35, both of Bentonville

Christopher Andy Deleon, 25, and Cheyene Justice Martin, 23, both of Rogers

Derrick Ray Endecott, 31, and Beenash Monzoor Sheikh, 32, both of Bentonville

Brad Charles Foster, 53, and Jennifer Susanna Perry, 39, Chelsea, Okla.

Roberto Garcia-Segura, 25, Gravette, and Angeles Aguilera-Lopez, 23, Siloam Springs

Lucas Chance Greenfeather, 30, and Ivy Rose Gomez Adams, 32, both of Jenks, Okla.

Joseph Paul Havelka, 20, and Gabriele Rayann Thornhill, 19, both of Rogers

Daniel Ray Hawkins III, 21, and Yazmin Raquel Mercado, 21, both of Siloam Springs

AJ M L Keju, 25, and Jonika James, 23, both of Springdale

Maurice Kent Ledin, 64, and Pamela Diane Keeling, 56, both of Bella Vista

Erick Montes De Oca, 34, and Karina Betzabet Lopez-Frias, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Nathen Allen Stines, 29, Bella Vista, and Brittany Leigh Davis, 29, Bentonville