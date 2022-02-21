Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 7

Arby's

1001 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Leaf lettuce stored above the cold holding line on both sandwich stations. Temperature of the lettuce at sandwich station one was 48 degrees above the cold holding line.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps Deli-Bakery

710 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ceiling tile near fryer has a hole in it.

Harps Food Store

710 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips at three-compartment sink in meat department. Quat test strips at three-compartment sink in produce prep area expired in 2012; pool pH test strips found at three-compartment sink in produce area. Accumulation of dust and food debris at bottom of freezers in store.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

1115 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Interior of the chicken walk-in cooler door is visibly dirty with what appears to be breading/chicken particles. Chicken cooler is used only by the employee cooking chicken. Speed racks and the trays for speed racks are visibly dirty with old food debris in both the walk-in cooler and the chicken walk-in cooler. Wall and exhaust hood area behind the chicken fryers is visibly dirty. Grout missing between floor tiles in various places throughout the facility. Areas around the three-compartment sinks and the chicken breading stations are worse. Gap in floor/wall seal along the back wall of the center walk-in chicken cooler, grout is missing. Fill in as necessary to prevent standing water. Walk-in freezer door has an ice buildup around it which prevents the door from closing all the way. These items are repeat violations during multiple inspections. Permit not posted in customer view.

La Fuente Lunchbox

3512 S.W. Rainbow Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: Hand-wash sink blocked by clean dishes. No sanitizer available for food contact surfaces.

Noncritical violations: None

Mazzio's Pizza

906 W. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Two different employees did not lather with soap long enough prior to rinsing soap off hands. Sandwich made at the time of inspection did not reach a proper reheat temperature and therefore is considered a ready-to-eat food. Sandwich was prepared with bare hands. Chicken on sandwich temperature varied from 108 to 157 degrees. Marinara sauce in the hot holding unit was 87 degrees and unit not turned on. Container of spinach sitting on prep table at room temperature of 65 degrees. Employee said it was out because it was just used. Not all foods in the bottom of the pizza prep table are not temping at 41 degrees or below (ham temping at 44 degrees and mushrooms at 43 degrees). Open containers of potato salad date-marked opened on Feb. 29.

Noncritical violations: New general manager does not have a food safety manager's certificate. Facility has 90 days to comply. Employees working with open food are not wearing effective hair restraints. Employees working with open food are wearing jewelry on hands and wrist. Test strips used to check sanitizer at three-compartment sink are no longer valid. Expired 9/2011. Food debris on the interior of the sandwich prep table and shelves in the pizza prep table. Visible flour on clean containers on shelves next to dough table. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Repeat violation. Hole in the wall by the dough sheet table. Permit is not posted in customer view.

Raising Hope Childcare and Preschool

1700 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

Spud Doctors

4506 S.W. Fieldstone Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Floor and walls have an accumulation of food residue and grease.

Taco Bell

1775 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two boxes of food on floor of walk-in freezer. Permit not posted in customer view.

Feb. 8

Cacahuzintle Un Pedacito De Mex

1103 Lockheed St., Apt. A, Bentonville

Critical violations: Hand wash sink is currently out of operation. No running water in facility.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar Tree

475 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat products in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of back store room and walk in freezer.

India Plaza

1400 S.W. Susana St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: Dairy products in open air cooler around 46 to 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Palmas

301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Smokin Joe's Ribhouse, Inc.

200 N. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor in dish washing area cracked and broken.

Taco Bell

2080 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Box of shredded cheese kept on floor of walk-in cooler and moved.

The Rib Crib BBQ

3475 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Not all foods in the left hot box were at 135 degrees or above. It is not known why only a few foods were out of temperature. Items reheated as needed were bag of mac and cheese, 131 degrees and one chicken breast tempted at 132 degrees. Boiled eggs stored in double panned so the eggs are stored above the chill line. Egg temperatures vary from 43-54 degrees. Foods in the walk-in cooler are not at 41 degrees or below. All foods checked were at 45 degrees. External thermometer reading at 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer concentration at three-compartment sink is not registering on a test strip. Employee food stored above establishment food in the servers cooler. Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer concentration because the sanitizer is not dispensing properly at the three-compartment sink. Gaskets are torn on all of the hot boxes. Fans guards in the walk-in cooler are visibly dirty. Light in walk-in cooler is not working. Repeat violation.

Feb. 9

Avoca Convenience Stop

124 U.S. 62 North, Rogers

Critical violations: Prepackaged sandwiches (by Deli Express) are missing date markings. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar Tree

1443 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor in the back stock room has product spilled along the wall were the beverages are stored. Clean the bottom ledge along the shared wall with the unit next door. Few possible mouse droppings were observed along the ledge. Permit posted but expired. Post current permit in customer view. Repeat violation.

Fairfield Inn and Suites

4611 W. Rozell St., Rogers

Critical violations: Handwash sink inaccessible due to dirty dishes in sink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Gooseberry Handmade Pies

2210 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: Packaged ice cream and other frozen foods (marinara, gumbo, etc.) not labeled with ingredients.

Noncritical violations: None

Maria's

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Active managerial controls to maintain food safety not observed during time of inspection. Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food (repeat violation) and no sanitizing of food contact surfaces (repeat violation). Employee plated ready-to-eat foods such as tomato, onion and lettuce onto sandwich with bare hands. The hot water on the rinse cycle of the machine should be a minimum of 180 degrees and was unable to be read because the gauge is broken. Two pans of chicken cooling on counter, covered with plastic wrap. A container of salsa was also cooling in the walk-in cooler and covered in plastic wrap. Multiple wiping cloths were stored on food contact surfaces.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No heat test strips or maximum registering thermometer available for checking temperature on sanitizing rinse for heat dish machine. No test strips available for sanitizer.

Marriott Residence Inn

4611 W. Locust St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at front of kitchen handsink.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manger documentation available.

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe

2204 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 103, Rogers

Critical violations: Sliced cheese in prep table being kept at 45 degrees, pepperoni in prep table being kept at 44 degrees, and sausage beneath same prep table being kept at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in walk-in freezer with ice building up on all walls and ceiling, directly over trays of cookie dough.

Tacos El Cholo

151 W. Rose St., Avoca

Critical violations: No hot water available.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manger certificate.

Thai Basil

3301 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 25, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Walls in kitchen, particularly in food prep areas, have an accumulation of food residue and grease.

Feb. 10

Acambaro

406 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Containers of eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods in refrigerator. Fajita chicken kept at 128 degrees and fajita beef kept at 118 degrees in the hot well. Diced tomatoes kept at 43 degrees, guacamole kept at 42 degrees and salsa in large container kept at 48 degrees in refrigerator. Food containers in walk-in cooler and other refrigerators do not have date markings.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. No written cleanup procedure for bodily fluid release event. Can opener has metal filings and food debris around the blade and gear. Black growth on ceiling of ice machine.

Little Caesar's Pizza

200 N. Progress Ave., Suite 15, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Garlic white sauce and red sauce in portion cups not date marked as needed. Portioned red sauce is held at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: Manager on duty does not know if the general manager has a food safety certificate.

Mary's Little Lambs

506 Moberly Lane, Suite 6, Bentonville

Critical violations: Handwash sink inaccessible due to dish rack being stored on top.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manger documentation available.

Panera Bread

1320 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Inclement weather in the past week has caused a buildup of grime on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

Taqueria Michoacan

1981 U.S. 412 West, Suite A, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Equipment and food containers have not been cleaned. Restroom doors do not close all the way. Duct tape covering floor drain cover and wrapped around plumbing lines. Water hits grate and splashes onto the floor.

Feb. 11

Eat My Catfish

200 N. Progress Ave., Suite 5, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Water dripping onto the floor from the fish on ice in the walk-in cooler. The water is not reaching the floor drain without employees using a squeegee. Only one case as a pan under the product and that pan is so full water is dripping over the edge. Repeat violation. Reusing mayo containers for food storage. These containers are not multi-use containers and are not to be reused. Three-compartment sink is not connected to drain. Establishment has no more than 60 days to complete this task.

Iron Horse Coffee Company

220 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands before glove use. Handwash sink inaccessible due to dish buildup. No hand soap available at time of inspection. Dish machine reached a maximum temperature of 147 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Employees without proper hair restraints preparing food. No temperature sensitive test strips available.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

2125 E. Main St., Suite 1, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee making sandwiches with bare hands. Sandwiches were run through the pizza oven, but not all meats reached the required 145 degrees to no longer be considered ready-to-eat foods. Portioned meats, open potato salad are not date marked as needed. (Cottage cheese requires date marking once opened). Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Uncovered open containers of foods used for the salad bar stored in the walk-in cooler. Repeat violation. One food worker not wearing effective hair restraint working with open food. Exterior of the doors/handles on the three-door freezer in the back store room are visibly dirty. Repeat violation.

Loyd's Little Land

1723 N. Concord St., Lowell

Critical violations: Soy milk and cheese in left kitchen refrigerator being kept at 45 degrees. Temp on refrigerator adjusted.

Noncritical violations: None

Wesner's Grill

117 W. Chestnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Raw pork chops being stored above ready-to-eat items in two-door refrigerator behind handsink.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 7 -- My Friends And Me, 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville

Feb. 8 -- Dollar Tree, 2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 2031, Rogers; Family Dollar Store, 2405 W. Olive St., Rogers; Panda Express, 319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Feb. 9 -- Bright Harbor School, 1002 S.W. I St., Bentonville; Dollar General Store, 245 U.S. 62 North, Rogers; Longhorn Steakhouse, 2206 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Martin Greer's Candies, 22151 U.S. 62 East, Gateway

Feb. 10 -- Child Enrichment Services, 1701 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville; Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1302 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; JT's Tri-Tip Grill, 320 N. Bloomington St., Suite B, Lowell; Kindle MDO and Week Day Preschool, 1201 N.E. McCollum Drive, Bentonville; The Momentary-Mo Bar, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville; The Momentary-Performance Bar, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville; The Momentary-Tower Bar, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville

Feb. 11 -- Benton County Senior Center, 3501 S.E. L St., Bentonville; Dollar Tree, 2212 W. Walnut St., Suite G, Rogers; Friendship Pediatric Services, 212 S. Lincoln St., Lowell; Granny's Simple Blessings, 408 Main St. N.W., Gravette; Grumpy's Coffee, 112 First Ave. N.E., Gravette; Taziki's, 1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville