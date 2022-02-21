Bill backing health care workers gets Senate OK

Almost two years since Lorna Breen died by suicide after becoming overwhelmed working on the front lines of the pandemic, a bill named in her memory to boost mental health resources for health care workers is headed to the president's desk.

Breen's family in Virginia had spent months advocating for strengthening federal resources to fight burnout, prevent suicide and raise awareness about depression and other mental health issues among overburdened health care workers who have had little relief during wave after wave of the pandemic. On Thursday night, the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act -- championed by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. -- passed in the Senate on a voice vote.

"This is a huge recognition to all those who have been working so tirelessly on our behalf that we see you, and we hear you, and we are actually working hard to help you and to support you," said Corey Feist, Breen's brother-in-law and co-founder of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation. "On a more personal level, Lorna cared so deeply about her colleagues. ... This law passing is an extension of her caring for her colleagues in the deepest possible way."

Breen had been treating coronavirus patients in a New York City emergency room at the onset of the pandemic in 2020, when hospital beds there were flooded with patients and deaths skyrocketed. Breen came down with the virus herself and returned to work after taking minimal time to recover, but soon she appeared withdrawn. Her family encouraged her to go home to Charlottesville, Va., to take a break and to seek mental health treatment.

Despite having no history of mental illness, she died by suicide shortly after returning to Virginia.

At the time she died, she had recently co-authored a paper on the "alarming prevalence" of burnout among emergency-room clinicians. And while Breen had never shown signs of burnout herself, her family fears that she, like countless other health care workers, was silently enduring the burdens of her work and resisted seeking mental health help -- fearing professional repercussions.

When her family helped Breen seek treatment, "Lorna thought she was going to lose her license to practice medicine in New York because she got mental health treatment one time in her life," Feist said, noting that she believed this so strongly even though it was contrary to the law. "She articulated that to us from her hospital bed at UVA [University of Virginia] that she was going to lose her license to practice medicine."

Feist and his wife, Breen's sister Jennifer Breen Feist, created the foundation after a "collective cry for help" from health care workers after Breen's death, and they soon began working with Kaine on the legislation in her name.

Along with a national awareness campaign, the bill provides federal grants to health care providers to develop treatment and peer-support programs as well as to train employees about strategies to cope with mental health issues and substance abuse and to prevent suicide.

"This Breen bill deals with a problem that was acute before covid, but that is going to have a very long consequence once covid is in the rear-view mirror, and it is about ultimately what Jennifer and Corey want: They really want a culture change," Kaine said.

Feist said one particularly important piece of the legislation is that it provides for a comprehensive study of the prevalence and causes of burnout and mental health struggles among health care workers, which Feist said he hopes will illuminate more state and federal policy needs.