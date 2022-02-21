Body of missing Conway man found

The body of a Conway man missing since January was discovered in a wooded area Sunday morning, according to a Conway Police Department Facebook post.

Jerrod Cronshaw, 44, was reported missing Jan. 24 and last seen at a Home Depot on Elsinger Boulevard, the post said.

His body was found near the 200 block of Amity Road, within about a half-mile of the Home Depot.

"There is no foul play suspected at this time, but Cronshaw's body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for further testing to confirm the cause of death," the post said.