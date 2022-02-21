Sections
Body recovered from Arkansas River near Maritime Museum

by Teresa Moss | Today at 3:24 a.m.
Authorities respond to the scene at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum in North Little Rock on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Officials said a dead body was found in the water. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)


The body of a male was found in the Arkansas River near the Arkansas Maritime Museum early Sunday evening, according to Pulaski County sheriff's office.

As of about 6 p.m. it was still unknown who the victim was, Lt. Cody Burk said.

"There were some identifying objects on the body that we are trying to verify," he said.

The North Little Rock police and fire departments were the first to responded to a report of the body. The sheriff's office, which investigates bodies found in the water, arrived at 5:32 p.m.

Burk said the body will be turned over to the Pulaski County coroner. It will then be sent to the state for an autopsy.

"They will determine cause and manner of death and also identification," Burk said.

He said the department investigates bodies found in waterways several times a year.


Print Headline: Body pulled from river near Maritime exhibits

