Boston ties record as Gamecocks roll

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Aliyah Boston brings the work ethic and drive to succeed. She leaves the praise over her accomplishments to everyone else.

Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds to match the SEC mark of 19 consecutive double-doubles as No. 1 South Carolina clinched a share of the league title with a 67-53 victory over No. 12 Tennessee.

She tied the mark of LSU great Sylvia Fowles accomplished 15 years ago and the Gamecocks (25-1, 13-1) won their 13th in a row to lock up the No. 1 seed in the league tournament in two weeks.

"Watching someone do it at this level, it's like, 'Wow,' " said Saniya Rivers, Boston's freshman teammate. "To do that consistently every game."

Boston's consistency to be the best has driven her to this level. She was an All-American last year, but would've traded all her honors to make a short shot in the national semifinal loss to NCAA Tournament champion Stanford last April.

"For me to be right there with (Fowles) is just a great feeling," Boston said. "I see how she plays and how strong she is and I just want to do that."

Boston, with her Tennessee orange braids, stole the show with her latest dominant performance. She had eight points and eight rebounds at the half, then hit a driving basket for her 10th point. Three minutes later, Boston collected her own miss for the 10th rebound as the crowd of 18,000-plus cheered.

Tennessee (21-6, 10-4) was still in it, though, down 44-36 after Rae Burrell's bucket midway through the third quarter.

That's when Destanni Henderson, honored as a South Carolina senior at her final regular-season home game, rushed up the court for layups on consecutive possessions. Freshman Saniya Rivers stole a pass near midcourt and went in for a layup to put the Gamecocks up 50-38.

The Lady Vols could not respond, losing for the fifth time in eight games since rising to No. 4 in the rankings. Tennessee played its first game without top scorer and rebounder Jordan Horston, who suffered a fractured dislocation of her left elbow in a loss to Alabama this past Thursday.

Horston sat on the bench with her arm in a sling. Burrell led the Lady Vols with 14 points. Tamari Key, at 6-6, had 10 points and 10 blocks.

In other women's Top 25 games Sunday, Haley Jones scored 18 points and No. 2 Stanford rallied in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated in the Pac-12 with a 66-62 victory over Oregon. Jones made a layup while falling to the ground and added a free throw with 36.4 seconds left to put the Cardinal up 63-60. Stanford (23-3, 14-0) hung on for its 15th consecutive win. ... Johanna Teder scored 21 points, including seven in the final two minutes, and Washington State beat No. 8 Arizona 72-67. Belle Murekatete contributed 16 points, making 8-of-10 shots, and Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 while also leading the Cougars (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) with six assists. ... Naz Hillmon had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 9 Michigan take over first place in the Big Ten with a 71-59 victory over No. 13 Maryland. Laila Phelia contributed 11 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists for the Wolverines (21-4, 12-3 Big Ten). ... Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points to lead No. 3 Louisville to a 70-56 victory over No. 23 Virginia Tech. Coming off a one-point loss Thursday at No. 22 North Carolina, the Cardinals (23-3, 14-2) dominated from the start. They led 13-4 less than five minutes into the contest and never trailed against the Hokies (20-7, 12-4). ... Kayla Jones scored a season-high 18 points and No. 5 North Carolina State clinched a share of the ACC regular season conference title for the first time since 1990 with a 95-63 win over Syracuse. Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Wolfpack (25-3, 16-1 ACC). Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 19 points to lead No. 10 UConn to a 90-49 rout of Georgetown. Azzi Fudd scored all 12 of her points in the first half and Nika Muhl added 11 for the Huskies (19-5, 13-1 Big East). ... Alexis Morris scored eight of her 20 points in the final 38 seconds, Autumn Newby added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and No. 11 LSU beat No. 17 Florida 66-61 to take sole possession of second in the SEC with a week remaining in the regular season. ... Rori Harmon scored 19 points with 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and a block to lead No. 14 Texas to a 67-58 win over West Virginia. DeYona Gaston added 13 points and Audrey Warren 11 for the Longhorns (19-6, 9-5 Big 12), who won their fourth in a row. ... Karla Erjavec had 12 points, Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 10, and Miami defeated No. 16 Georgia Tech 51-39 for the Hurricanes' fourth win in eight days. Miami (16-10, 9-7 ACC) dominated the first half, particularly on the defensive end, and led 26-12 at the break. The Yellow Jackets made three baskets in the first half, shooting 13% (3 for 23), and half of their points came from the foul line where they made 6 of 8. ... Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and No. 18 Ohio State cruised to a 59-42 win over Wisconsin. Rebeka Mikulasikova had 12 points and Tanaya Beacham added 10 points for the Buckeyes (20-5, 12-4 Big Ten), who outscored Wisconsin (7-19, 4-12) 35-14 in the middle two quarters. ... Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 23 points with five steals and Auburn scored the last 11 points of the game to upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60. After Jenna Staiti's layup put Georgia on top 60-54 with 7:16 to play, the Bulldogs (18-8, 7-7) missed their last 11 shots and had six turnovers. ... Deja Kelly scored 26 points, Alyssa Utsby added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 North Carolina defeated Florida State 64-49. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 10 points for the Tar Heels (21-5, 11-5) and Anya Poole grabbed 13 rebounds.

