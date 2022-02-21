BRADLEY GITZ: The NFL isn’t racist

There are many problems with the National Football League (rigged "parity" scheduling, a too long 17-game regular season, etc.), but racism probably isn't one of them, contrary to the lawsuit recently filed by former Miami Dolphin head coach Brian Flores.

The central complaint in that suit is that the NFL suffers from "systemic racism" because there are too few Black head coaches in a league where 70 percent of the players are Black.

An initial problem with this involves the way in which the particulars of Flores' career undermine his accusations.

Flores has spent 14 years as a coach in the NFL, was hired as head coach of the Dolphins three years ago in apparent circumvention of the pervasive racism, and subsequently earned the kind of salary (approximately $3 million per year) victims of discrimination seldom receive.

Three-quarters of Flores' assistant coaches, which he presumably had a hand in hiring, were white, and he compiled the kind of desultory won-lost record during his Dolphins tenure (24-25, with no post-season appearances) that tends to get coaches canned, regardless of skin color. The GM who fired him, Chris Grier, also happens to be Black.

Going beyond the details, we run up against the persistently pernicious logic of "proportional racial representation" upon which systemic racism charges tend to be based (which assumes that any deviance from proportionality must be caused by and thus constitute evidence of discrimination).

If the NFL were "to look like America" (the Cliff Notes version of the racial proportionality expectation), then roughly 85 percent of its players should be white, Asian or Hispanic.

In the end, we must make our pick and stick with it--we either use merit to allocate jobs and societal rewards or we use preferences and racial proportionality. We can't mix and match and make accusations of systemic racism in areas where Blacks are under-represented (in this case NFL coaching) while accepting without complaint areas (such as percentage of NFL players) where the opposite is the case.

We are for some reason led to believe that the merit principle applies to draft choices, the making of trades, and the allocation of player salaries, but somehow gets mysteriously sidetracked when it comes to moving from the playing field to the coaching ranks.

More to the point, it is difficult for anyone who knows anything about the NFL to believe that franchises dedicated to making money care about anything other than acquiring the talent which allows them to win the games that allow them to make money, that its presumably greedy owners would purposely refuse to hire a Black head coach whom they thought could get them more wins because of the color of their skin and thereby indulgence in vulgar racial discrimination at the expense of putting fans in the stands and selling more paraphernalia.

To the contrary, it makes a great deal more sense to conclude that NFL owners want to win Lombardi trophies because that is where the profits come from and that they therefore hire GMs and coaches whom they think can best deliver those championships.

And that GMs and coaches, with their jobs on the line, then make decisions on whom to draft and play and pay based on who will win, regardless of color or any other consideration.

As former NFL tight-end (and current Arkansas Senate candidate) Jake Bequette put it, "Players understand that sports are the ultimate meritocracy, where the currency of the realm is performance, not skin color or political correctness."

In any event, it is left unclear what the NFL is supposed to do to rectify the alleged disparities--perhaps dictate that every other coaching vacancy be filled by a Black candidate, in order to get the numbers up? Or maybe have all the teams in a given year with such vacancies draw straws to see which ones must hire a Black coach?

And what would the metric be? A number of Black coaches roughly equivalent to the percentage of the population that is Black (that "looks like America")? Or a percentage of Black coaches and GMs equivalent to the percentage of Black players (which would be around 70 percent, and thus not look like America at all)?

The hunch is, as with so much else involving race, that we are looking in this case everywhere but where the light brightly shines--talking about white racism is so much easier and gratifying and conducive to signaling virtue than talking about the more significant factors which might work to impede Black progress, not just in terms of NFL front offices, but most other areas of American life as well, at the heart of which is the staggering rate of Black illegitimacy and family disintegration, from which flows so many other maladies.

The reasons we don't have enough Black NFL head coaches and general managers might thus be the same reasons we don't have enough Black billionaires, Black patent recipients, and Black Nobel prize winners, and the same reasons why violent Black crime rates are many times higher than violent white crime rates and the net worth of Black families many times less than that of white families.

But let's just stick to the racism script. It's working so well.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.