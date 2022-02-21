Colonel, meet my rep

This strange story started in Connecticut a few months ago and has made its way to Texas. We're not so sure what to make of it, other than Americans ought to know it's out there. It really should have had more play.

Back in the fall, labor unions in Hartford, Conn., filed a lawsuit asking a judge to allow collective bargaining rights for National Guard members there, saying the soldiers and airmen should have the same rights to organize as civilian state employees.

The Biden administration's Justice Department apparently was okay with it all, saying that Guard troops could form and join unions on state active duty orders.

Well.

This past week, Texas troops guarding the border in Operation Longhorn began organizing "under an existing public sector union," according to The Army Times.

Remarkable. As in somebody should remark.

Will troops be able to organize unions and negotiate whether they want to dig foxholes next year? It's not that simple. Nothing is.

This pertains to National Guard troops on state orders. There is a federal law from 1978 that makes it illegal for troops receiving federal money to organize. (Once upon a time, just after the Vietnam War, there was a large effort to unionize federal troops. Soldiers feared the drawdown from the war would mean a cut in their benefits. A worried Congress quickly passed a law saying no-can-do.)

But troops on state orders are apparently a different matter. The first meeting of the Texas State Employees Union's Military Caucus is to be held soon.

The Texas Guard might have brought this on itself. According to The Army Times: "Operation Lone Star has been plagued with well-documented problems involving living conditions, equipment and pay....

"Texas Military Department officials have insisted that such problems were unavoidable, and they have taken some steps to improve them, though problems remain. The soldier leading organizing efforts is also hopeful that the union can press Texas Guard leaders into being more transparent about end-of-mission requests for involuntarily activated troops who want to go home."

The National Guard has a twofold mission: To be on state orders from time to time to help with disasters and emergencies, and to be on standby if the national government needs more war-fighters.

We imagine the Pentagon doesn't have a dog in this fight currently--as long as these troops are on state orders. But once the troops are federalized, the brass would probably put straight anybody showing a union card in formation: Naw, kid, you're in the Army now.