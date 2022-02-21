Desha County man dead after confrontation with neighbor

A Desha County man is dead after allegedly wielding a knife while charging at a neighbor, the Arkansas State Police said Sunday.

Travis Edward Ward, 40, of 650 Oakwood Bayou Road died Saturday afternoon after being shot by his neighbor, according to a news release from the state police. Ward's body was being taken to the state Crime Laboratory.

Ward's neighbor was clearing brush along Oakwood Bayou Road northeast of Dumas when the person was charged by Ward, the release said. The Desha County sheriff's office told state police that Ward had made several threats about killing the neighbor last week.

The neighbor has been questioned by special agents, the release said. The person was released at the direction of the county's prosecuting attorney.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler declined to release the neighbor's name, citing the circumstances of the shooting and the prosecutor's decision to release the person.

Special agents with the state police found a gun and two knives at the scene Saturday, the release said. The investigation, which includes questioning family and friends of the victim and neighbor, continues.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney. It will be the prosecutor's decision whether to press charges.