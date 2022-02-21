Family Dollar recall affects six city stores

Six Family Dollar stores in Pine Bluff were affected by the voluntary retail-level recall of certain products because of the presence of rodents and rodent activity at a Family Dollar Distribution Center.

The products, regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, were and shipped to 404 stores in six states from Family Dollar Distribution Center 202 in West Memphis beginning at the first of the year. Those stores have been temporarily closed.

According to a Feb. 18 news release from the FDA, the agency began an investigation of the Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis in January after a consumer complaint.

Family Dollar ceased distribution of products within days of the FDA inspection team's arrival, and the inspection concluded on Feb. 11. According to the FDA, inspectors observed live and dead rodents, rodent feces, dead birds and bird droppings among other unsanitary conditions. More than 1,100 dead rodents were found after the facility was fumigated.

Because of the problems, products bought since the first of the year from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee may be unsafe to use, officials said.

Pine Bluff stores affected are the following locations:

• 5316 Dollarway Road

• 2801 S. Olive St.

• 1113 S. Blake St.

• 3100 W. 28th Ave.

• 1607 E. Harding Ave.

• 1169 W. 16th Ave.

This alert covers products purchased from Family Dollar such as human foods, cosmetics, food for animals, medical devices and over-the-counter medications.

"Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe," said the FDA's Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin in a press release. "No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families' health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers."

The FDA has advised consumers not to use any of the products and is also advising that all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements, be ceased to be used. Some items in non-permeable packaging (such as undamaged glass or all-metal cans) can still be used, but the FDA said the items should be cleaned and sanitized because rodent contamination may cause Salmonella and infectious diseases, which may pose the greatest risk to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised people. The FDA cautioned consumers to wash their hands thoroughly after handling any of the products.

The FDA press release said Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers may return products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.

Customers with questions about the situation may call Family Dollar Customer Service at (844) 636-7687 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. If customers are experiencing problems they believe to be associated with any of the tainted products, they were asked to contact a health care provider. Also, customers with concerns about their pets that have eaten the recalled animal food products should contact their veterinarian.