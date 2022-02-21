Forecasters predict chance for severe storms, heavy rain in Arkansas

Forecasters warn much of northern Arkansas is at risk for severe weather Monday as storms are expected to bring showers and thunderstorms across the state through Friday morning.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Monday night into Tuesday for parts of northern Arkansas, according to a National Weather Service briefing. Additionally, much of the northwestern half of the state is at a slight risk for severe weather, including hail as large as a quarter, winds up to 60 mph and a low chance for isolated tornadoes, the briefing states.

Forecasters say much of the eastern third of the state is at a slight risk for seeing severe weather of a similar nature on Tuesday.

There will be a chance for winter weather, particularly in northern areas, Wednesday through Friday morning as temperatures drop Tuesday behind the cold front, according to the briefing.

Rainfall of up to 4 inches is possible for much of the state through Friday, with less amounts expected further south, the briefing states.

Rivers are expected to rise due to runoff, forecasters say.















