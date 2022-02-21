George Washington’s birthday/Daisy Gatson Bates Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by holiday observances today. The federal government observes George Washington's birthday. State and local offices observe both Washington's birthday and Daisy Gatson Bates Day today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock recycling: Regular schedule.

Maumelle: Routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Today's routes will run Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: All routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be open today.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed today.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices will be open today.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed today.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed today.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed today.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County: Offices will be closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed today.

State: Offices will be closed today.

Federal: Offices will be closed today.

State Capitol: Offices will be closed today. The state Capitol building will be closed.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices will be closed today.

POST OFFICE

Closed today. Deliveries will not be made, but collection boxes will be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Open today.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: No school today.

Little Rock: No school today. Offices will remain open.

North Little Rock: School will be in session today.

Pulaski County Special: School will be in session today.

ROCK REGION METRO: Bus routes will run today. Offices will be open.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be open today.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Washington's Birthday/Daisy Gatson Bates Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.