Golden Lions comeback falls short

Down by 24 points with 17:24 left in the game, the Golden Lions already had enough to worry about with their hopes of making the Southwestern Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament fading.

Shawn Williams scored 18 of his team-high 26 points to help stage the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's frantic comeback, but Jeremiah Gambrell's 33 points were eventually too much for the Lions to overcome at home as Prairie View A&M University took a 92-84 win Saturday evening.

"The first 24 minutes of the game, we weren't locked in," said Brandon Brown, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions. "But the second half, everybody came together as a family and played harder, and we came back."

A 60-36 Prairie View lead nearly vanished once Williams hit one of his four 3-point shots to pull UAPB (6-21, 4-10 SWAC) within 77-74 with 3:37 left. Jawaun Daniels quickly hit a floating shot on the other end and UAPB's bench was whistled for a technical foul, stymieing the team's momentum in a must-win game.

UAPB trails Jackson State University by two games for the eighth and final seed needed to qualify for the SWAC tournament. Each team has four games remaining.

"We had to fight," Williams said. "We couldn't go out like that. Coach [Solomon Bozeman] said he coaches way better than that, and we believe in ourselves way more than to let something like that happen. So, we tried to go out and get the 'W.'"

The Lions already had a hill to climb at halftime after the Panthers (6-15, 6-7), who have won the SWAC regular season each of the past three seasons, led 46-33 at halftime. But Gambrell, one of four starting guards for the Panthers, continued a consistent scoring effort in the second half, making 9 of 18 from the floor and 10 of 11 free throws. Gambrell had 16 points in the first half.

OTHER STATS

UAPB made 24 of 56 (42.9%) from the field, including 11 of 25 from 3-point range, and made 25 of 35 free throws. Brown shot 9 for 13 at the line and 6 for 9 from the floor, and Williams made all 8 of his free throws.

DeWayne Cox scored 25 points and Jawaun Daniels had 16 for Prairie View, which shot 28 of 51 (54.9%), including 9 of 15 from 3. The Panthers converted 27 of 36 free throws.

NEXT UP

UAPB will host Texas Southern University on Monday, with tipoff at approximately 7:30 p.m.