GUEST WRITER: To the parents of the children I teach … .

To the parents of the students I love,

Last week a story was published titled "Arkansas changing high school graduation requirements for special education students." The story had many parents and educators concerned about changes on the horizon for their children and students.

Change is coming, but this change is good, and it is promising in ensuring students are provided with high-quality education and learning opportunities.

Even if we have not met, and your child is a diverse learner, I am speaking directly to you. I am a special education teacher, currently teaching students in kindergarten through fourth grade. I believe that when we say "all students," it truly means all, and I have a heart and passion for ensuring students have access to meaningful, inclusive learning experiences with their typically developing grade-level peers.

Inclusive education is a passion of mine. Not only that, but supporting it and cultivating a culture of inclusion in all educational settings is deeply rooted in my platform as the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

I recently had the opportunity to attend a full day of training provided by the Arkansas Department of Education sharing these changes with building administrators and hearing firsthand why these changes are necessary as well as how it benefits our students.

This shift in how learning will be provided for students eligible to receive special education services is rooted in using the least dangerous assumption in educational decisions. It presumes that students with exceptional needs are capable of learning, with general education teachers having the capacity to teach students with varying abilities. It assumes what you and I say about your child every single day: yes, you can.

Your child is amazing and capable, and deserves the opportunity to learn and show the world what all they are capable of. Please understand this does not mean that we are simply taking a student who has an Individualized Education Program (IEP) and sticking them in a general education classroom, then calling it inclusion.

What it will mean is that instead of being pulled from classes taught by highly skilled content area teachers, students will remain immersed in settings alongside their peers being taught by a subject matter expert.

A special education resource teacher then could "push in" and co-teach alongside the curriculum teacher, with both teachers utilizing their areas of expertise to maximize success for all students. This is a great way to support students, but students may also still need support to include pull-out services, like we see currently with speech therapy, to address specific skill deficits. The programming for students will still be individualized.

This is what I want for my students, and not just at the high school level where they are obtaining credits for graduation, but from day one. This matters now, for all students in every grade and in every school. This inclusive learning needs to start at the beginning of a child's education and continue throughout their school experience.

I want to be clear: Your child is not losing eligibility for support and services, and not losing access to the highly trained specialists needed in order to be successful. Assessments can still have accommodations and be modified, instructions can still be scaffolded and presented in different ways, and your child will still have access to skilled special education teachers in their classrooms.

I know some of you are thinking this is not what is best for your child. We know not all children learn the same way or have the same needs. An IEP is still individualized, and you are still a member of the team that helps to develop it. Your voice and your concerns still must be heard and documented.

To those parents whose children have the most significant needs, there is still an alternative pathway to graduation. Your child still has a place in our schools, and unique needs will still be met.

With more placements utilizing general education and special education teacher collaboration and partnerships, your child could have even more opportunities to experience life and learning outside the walls of their special education classroom. Teachers and schools have been given the charge to innovate and serve students better--and they will.

This change will not be easy, and it will take time for all parties to become comfortable with it, but the research on the academic achievement and adaptive growth for students with special education needs and their typically developing peers is clear. It proves that inclusive practices offer no harm, but in many cases offer benefits to all students.

Inclusive general education programming can support academic and social development of all learners. Students with disabilities thrive when they are, to the greatest extent possible, provided with the same educational and social opportunities as non-disabled students. I ask that you be patient as your children and your district navigate these changes and work to best serve all learners.

I want to see your child thrive. I want to see all children granted the deserved assumption that they are capable, that they are valued, and that they are worthy of a high-quality education that prepares them for life after school and after an IEP.

Your child is worth it, and when it comes to education in Arkansas, we are proving that all truly means all.

Jessica Saum is a native of Columbia, S.C., but calls Sherwood, Ark., home. She is a self-contained special education teacher at Stagecoach Elementary School in Cabot, teaching students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Jessica has been an ASTA and AAEF Advocacy Fellow since 2021 and is the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. Jessica is a proud military spouse and is passionate about advocating for the unique needs of military families.