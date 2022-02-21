Heart-N-Hands discusses health, projects

The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club met recently at the Pursuit Church at White Hall. Due to the January meeting being canceled, two programs were presented.

Margaret Thomas and Nancy Rosen presented "Health Literacy" and Joyce Johnson and Sandy Smith presented "Strengthen Your Brain with Gratitude Practice," according to a news release.

HEALTH LITERACY

Thomas asked where people usually get health-related information. Answers included: a) friends, family, and coworkers; b) written sources such as newspapers, magazines, books, and brochures; c) radio and television; d) the Internet; e) doctors, nurses, pharmacists, or other healthcare professionals.

Rosen defined personal health literacy as the degree to which individuals can find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others. This helps individuals access healthcare services, communicate with doctors, and analyze risks and benefits. Organizational health literacy is the degree to which organizations equitably enable individuals to find, understand, and use information and services to inform health-related decisions and actions for themselves and others.

Thomas defined numeracy as the ability to access, use, interpret, and communicate numerical or mathematical information and ideas. Thirty percent of U.S. adults are at basic or below basic numeracy skills. She then taught the group how to read a medicine label and a nutrition label.

GRATITUDE PRACTICE

For the program on "Strengthen Your Brain with Gratitude Practice," Johnson said the definition of gratitude is "the quality or state of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness."

"As a group we have people whose personality lends itself to constant displays or feelings of gratitude or you may lean more toward finding the negatives or potential problems in a situation. No matter which end of the spectrum you identify with more, everyone can benefit from regular, intentional gratitude practice," according to the presentation.

The two key components of practicing gratitude are: 1) People should affirm the good things they have received; 2) People should acknowledge the role other people play in providing their lives with goodness.

There are lots of ways that to practice gratitude daily. One way is to keep a gratitude journal. Establish a daily practice of noticing and reminding oneself of gifts, graces, and benefits they experience that day. Write these down. If a person appreciates something someone does for them, tell that person. If they don't feel it, fake it. Over time, people who practice gratitude report fewer illness symptoms, more optimism, greater goal attainment, decreased anxiety and depression, and other health benefits.

OTHER CLUB BUSINESS

Delores Kelley, club president, welcomed everyone to the meeting. Rosen, community service project chairman, said that she needs pictures of people involved in the backpack project for the club's project book. Sixty four backpack items were collected at the meeting. Cathy Lewis, community service chairman, requested that the members bring oatmeal to the next meeting.

Kelley thanked everyone for bringing snack items for the Jefferson County EHC Community Service Project.

Events that the members can look forward to attending are: JCEHC Craft Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 24 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System's main library; Leader Training and Board Meeting at 9:30 a.m. March 1 at the library; Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) Spring Education Workshop at the Wyndham Hotel at North Little Rock at 9:30 a.m. March 9; Heart-N-Hands EHC meeting and workshop at 10 a.m. March 10 at Pursuit Church; JCEHC Craft Workshop at 9:30 a.m. March 24 at the library.

After the meeting, Brenda Robinson taught the group a Cookie Decorating Workshop.

Mary Ann Kizer, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent for Jefferson County, was a guest at the meeting.