Hogs salvage opening series thanks to fifth-inning runs





FAYETTEVILLE -- It took 23 innings for the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks to get their first back-to-back hits of the 2022 season, and they turned out to be timely ones in a game-winning rally.

Chris Lanzilli and Brady Slavens provided back-to-back two-out RBI singles in a two-run fifth inning as the University of Arkansas downed Illinois State 4-2 on a sunny Sunday before a crowd of 10,434 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks (2-1) took the series after losing 3-2 on opening day, but they didn't tear the hide off the ball. Arkansas' 11 runs made for the lowest scoring total on opening weekend in the Coach Dave Van Horn era. The Razorbacks collected a season-high 12 hits, including five for extra bases, but they batted just .247 (24 for 97) on the weekend.

"I told the team this before Illinois State arrived down here, that we were playing a veteran team that had three veteran pitchers who were going to fill up the zone and they weren't going to beat themselves," Van Horn said. "We were going to have to beat them. We didn't beat them on Friday and the last two days we had to go get them."





Jaxon Wiggins (1-0) allowed 1 earned run on 5 hits and 2 walks while throwing 77 pitches through a career-high 5 innings. Kole Ramage notched a four-inning save, allowing a run on two hits and striking out 6.

The Redbirds (1-2), who hit .230 on the weekend (23 of 100), took an early lead for the second time in the three games with a second-inning run on Nick Gile's RBI ground out against Wiggins. Illinois State also drew within a run on Ryan Cermak's solo shot deep over the left-field wall in the eighth inning.

"Cermak put that ball up into the seats there in the eighth inning and put us within one," Illinois State Coach Steve Holm said. "That's what you're wanting to do. I think you play teams like this, they're the No. 2 team in the country [by D1 Baseball] and you're in all three ball games and we haven't practiced outside, I think that's a testament to our guys.

"I told our guys ... wherever I've been a coach we've always come to a couple of these series a year and never once have I been in all three. Usually you get your brains beat in one of them and you get a chance to sneak one or two sometimes. I thought it was a competitive series the whole time."

Van Horn tinkered with the batting order for the third consecutive game, moving Robert Moore up a couple of spots to the three hole, putting Lanzilli at clean up and Slavens in the fifth spot, and the lineup produced after a slow start.

Slavens went 3 for 3 with three singles and reached base in all four plate appearances, as he also drew a second-inning walk.

Arkansas scored three of its runs with two outs.

"I feel like we're a really good two-out team," Slavens said. "We were last year and I think it starts with the culture of wanting to get the runs, wanting to win ... and I think we're going to end up being really good at that this year."

Peyton Stovall, Moore and Jalen Battles had two hits each, including a pair of doubles from Moore and one each from the freshman Stovall and Battles. Moore also scored a pair of runs.

Stovall went 2 for 5 after opening his college career as a leadoff hitter without a hit in his first nine at-bats.

"Today I felt a lot more confident in the box and just kind of let the pitches come to me instead of trying to go get them," Stovall said.

"The two-strike hitting, the two-out hitting was phenomenal today. It was something that we kind of talked about that the past two days, as far not being able to do that in the first two games. We really stepped it up today."

Wiggins allowed two runners in the second, third and fourth innings, but wriggled out of danger in the last of those two frames.

Designated hitter Adrian Flores and right fielder Jonathan Sabotnik opened the second inning with back-to-back singles and both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, still with no outs. Gile followed with his bouncer to shortstop, on which Battles fired to third to retire Sabotnik while Flores scored.

Wiggins rebounded by getting a fly ball and a ground out to limit the damage to a run.

Arkansas got a one-out triple from Cayden Wallace in the first and Stovall's two-out double in the third but could not drive in either runner.

Moore doubled to right center to open the fourth and Slavens moved him to third base with a one-out infield single. After Braydon Webb struck out, Zack Gregory drove a ball over second base to tie the game at 1-1.

Illinois State starter Derek Salata (0-1), who had been the Cardinals closer in the past, still had a low pitch count entering the fifth, but he ran into trouble after Wiggins breezed through the top of the fifth with his only 1-2-3 inning.

With one out, Stovall beat out a slow roller to second and advanced a base on second baseman Kyle Soberano's throwing error. After Wallace lined out to third base, the Redbirds intentionally walked Moore and Lanzilli made them pay with an RBI single on an 0-2 count to plate Stovall.

Slavens also fell behind before guiding an opposite-field looper into left center to bring home Moore and make it 3-1.

Ramage's 61-pitch outing, which featured 36 strikes, came two days after he picked up the loss while throwing 18 pitches on Friday.

Ramage said he and pitching Coach Matt Hobbs had discussed whether he could pitch twice on a weekend.

"He asked me if I had thrown Friday, would I be able to come back, bounce back and be able to throw again, and I would love to take on that role," Ramage said. "I think it's something that I could be really good at.

"I've got a really good defense behind me. I've got people that can help me get outs, but I definitely think that pitching two times a weekend is something I would want to do for us."

The Razorbacks return to action in the three-game Round Rock (Texas) Classic on Friday against Indiana (0-3), which was swept at Clemson over the weekend.

SHORT HOPS

Arkansas’ win on Sunday helped the Hogs avoid their first series loss against a non-Power 5 program since dropping 2 of 3 against South Alabama in 2014. … The three-game attendance total from the series at Baum-Walker was 31,356. … The Razorbacks snapped a three-game home losing streak with Saturday’s 5-1 win over Illinois State. The last time the Hogs had lost three in a row at home was March 30-April 2, 2019, with a pair of losses to Ole Miss by the scores of 4-3 and 10-5 followed by a 17-7 loss to Arkansas-Little Rock. … Coach Dave Van Horn said he would likely stick with the same three-man rotation in the Round Rock Classic of RHP Connor Noland, LHP Hagen Smith and RHP Jaxon Wiggins.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Indiana*, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY Stanford*, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY La.-Lafayette*, 6 p.m.

* Round Rock (Texas) Classic









