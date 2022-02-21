• Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, tested positive Sunday for covid-19, with the 95-year-old experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace announced.

• Katherine Borges said she would like for a 500-pound black bear to "go to a sanctuary" so the wild animal known as the Big Guy can stop roaming around South Lake Tahoe, Calif., causing property damage, breaking into homes and eating garbage.

• Sgt. Jia Liu, 26, a Marine Corps reservist who was charged in last year's riot at the U.S. Capitol, was released on $250,000 bond to home detention with an ankle monitor as federal authorities in New York allege that he schemed with a nurse to forge and sell hundreds of covid-19 vaccination cards and destroy doses to fake inoculations.

• Danielle Walker, West Virginia's only Black female lawmaker, has filed a lawsuit against an anti-abortion group in which she argues that an email and Facebook post targeting her "constitute the modern-day digital equivalent of burning a cross in Delegate Walker's front yard."

• Cpl. Brandon Keith of the Springville, Ala., Police Department said LaLa, a 4-year-old Dutch shepherd, "chose me at first" to be her K-9 handler as the city reestablishes its dog-assisted drug enforcement unit.

• Couy Griffin, who faces misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, said a federal appeals court's decision not to reverse a lower-court ruling that upheld New Mexico's registration requirements for Cowboys for Trump as a political organization was "an unfair decision because all I've tried doing is supporting [former President Donald] Trump and standing up for our freedoms."

• Niki Nicholas, superintendent at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, said "it's wonderful to see so many new and repeat visitors" go to the Tennessee park, as visitation in 2021 rose nearly 10% despite the pandemic.

• Ronnie Shirley, owner of Lizard Lick Towing -- a business featured in a truTV reality show -- confirmed that his 21-year-old son was killed in a North Carolina shooting, noting on Facebook that Harley Shirley is "waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates."

• Angie Anobile said her wife, Pam Robb, 71, was "just starting to build trust" with a large, female mixed-breed dog when she was fatally mauled and a second woman was injured at an animal shelter near Fort Lauderdale, Fla.