Present both sides

Recently, a friend told me he hadn't seen one of my letters printed on the Voices page in a long time. I told him that I had sent letters in but they weren't published. My best guess is that they didn't promote the leftist agenda. Either few conservatives write in or few are chosen for print.

The "favorites" get printed, those being regular writers who lean so far left they're in danger of falling over. Anyone who reads the letters knows who I'm talking about.

I've had letters printed which were edited so heavily, I believe they missed my point entirely. There are still many questions to be answered but the media would rather stick to their biased approach, which all too often is not in keeping with the truth.

They only print what they want people to know, and it must agree with their stance. It's a shame there isn't more accountability regarding real truth. Real news gets ignored while meaningless things become nothing but hyperbole ad nauseam.

Conservative views are suppressed. We've seen all too much of this happening with the cancel culture media overwhelmingly in lock step with the leftist agenda. It's really sad, but that's where we are.

LES BLEDSOE

North Little Rock

God is in the lab!

After reading Mike Masterson's recent column, "Physics of God," I question why his faith seems so fragile that he feels the need to scientifically prove the existence of God or a supreme creator. However, in his scientific analysis of the organization of the universe, he does not provide for us the more basic scientific explanation for the existence of this initial creator.

Perhaps more importantly, if Masterson wants to scientifically understand this creator, he might simply assess what we do know empirically (scientifically) about the nature of this creator or design of her creation: She apparently creates galaxies, stars, and solar systems only to see them violently destroyed in galactic explosions; to see some of those planets in which life is created undergo massive destruction of millions of evolved organisms over and over again by internal volcanic events or extraterrestrial asteroid impacts; the suffering and anguish of prey violently killed for food by predators from the outside in, or the gruesome devouring from the inside out by parasites; the suffering of those who starve for the lack of obtaining sufficient food; the death and suffering of newborns from congenital defects, or all organisms from cancer, local microbial diseases, and community pandemics. I might also mention the direct killing of children along with parents for enslaving or being enemies of Her chosen people.

The created universe seems a pretty rough place. I look forward to the next episode of Mike Masterson's "The Science of God."

JOSEPH LOMBARDI

Greenbrier